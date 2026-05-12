“Aaron Rodgers Is Like Taylor Swift”: National Reporter Gives Big Update on Steelers QB’s Whereabouts

Aaron Rodgers was recently compared to global pop icon Taylor Swift, and not because of football. Much like Swift’s low-key Greece getaway with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce, for a wedding, Rodgers has also kept fans guessing about his whereabouts lately. That mystery has since spilled into a podcast conversation worth paying attention to.

“Well, Jay, Aaron Rodgers is like Taylor Swift.” Brooke Pryor said on a video posted on X. “If he doesn’t want you to see him, you’re not going to see him. And so I was at the Steelers facility this weekend for the Steelers’ rookie minicamp. I did not see him. Everyone I’ve talked to, nobody else saw him.”

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Even though Pryor did not spot Rodgers during the rookie minicamp, she still managed to ask Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy about the quarterback situation. His response only added more intrigue to the ongoing speculation.

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“What if you [Mike McCarthy] added a fourth, say Aaron Rodgers, to that group that right now includes Drew Allar, Mason Rudolph, and Will Howard?” Pryor recounted asking McCarthy. “Three is normal; four would be awesome. And then he kind of smiled a little bit.”

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Right now, the Steelers appear to be preparing for every possible outcome while still leaving the door open for Rodgers. The current quarterback room includes Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar.

Howard, who came off an injury-ridden season, is considered a long-term developmental project rather than a potential starting quarterback, whereas Allar is only beginning his journey. As for Rudolph, he is expected to hold the backup position only if Howard lets the team down and gets fired, which is unlikely to happen. He will get some practice opportunities during the OTA and training camp period, but he still does not fit into the Steelers’ quarterback rotation.

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Right now, most projections still view Rodgers as the clear QB1 if he returns, and the Steelers will keep their eye on him, making the decision. Notably, it is not without reason that the Steelers must hold their horses. Rodgers himself signed on June 5 of last year, so things might not be as out of order as it seems.

The Steelers could get an answer by May 18, as mentioned by Pryor, when they start OTAs. However, Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp begins on June 2, which we see as the more realistic deadline for a final decision.

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There is also an important contract detail hanging over the situation. Rodgers is currently an unrestricted free agent, and if he does not sign with another team before July 22 or before the first scheduled day of training camp, the Steelers would gain exclusive negotiating rights with him.

Pittsburgh’s tender offer also gives the team some protection if Rodgers considers another option in 2026 while helping avoid difficult contract negotiations later on.

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On another note, Pryor is not the only insider discussing the situation.

Adam Schefter weighs in on Aaron Rodgers’ situation

The Aaron Rodgers waiting game took another strange turn this week as new details emerged about the rumored Pittsburgh visit that apparently nobody saw coming. Last week, reports claimed the quarterback was back in Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers. Almost immediately, other reports pushed back on that idea. Another update later suggested Rodgers was in the city but never actually met with the team.

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Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter has weighed in.

“When the report surfaced last week that he was back in town visiting the Steelers, nobody in the organization knew about it,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. “And his agent didn’t know about it.”

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Schefter also pointed to May 18 as an important date to watch for a possible Rodgers decision. Even with all the uncertainty, he said he still believes there is a strong chance Rodgers returns to Pittsburgh in 2026.

Rodgers spent last season with the Steelers and put together a solid year. He threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 16 starts. He also led Pittsburgh to a 10-6 record in the games that he started, with a 94.8 quarterback rating, and completed 65.7% of his passes.

This impressive performance makes the Steelers stick to waiting instead of making a quicker decision. From next Monday, the Steelers will begin the final stage of their offseason training camp, which includes 10 OTA practices. At present, however, the possibility of Rodgers arriving is still uncertain.