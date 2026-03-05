Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Post-Retirement Career Amid Reports of Joining NBC

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers stunned fans by hinting that once his career ends, he may completely vanish from the spotlight

The idea of Rodgers joining NBC as an analyst had been circulating

Rodgers' comments also reopened discussion about a possible on-field reunion with coach Mike McCarthy

Just when the NFL world thought it had Aaron Rodgers‘ next move figured out, the veteran quarterback revealed a post-retirement plan no one saw coming. Forget the speculation of Rodgers as an NBC studio analyst; the veteran might “disappear.” Football fans are in for a world of disappointment if their quarterback chooses to hang up his cleats and might not make any public appearance afterward.

“When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV, and I’m not gonna be out and about.”

Last week, Andrew Marchand from The Athletic floated an interesting idea. He said Aaron Rodgers could be a wild-card addition to NBC’s Football Night in America in 2026. It definitely grabbed attention. For some people, it even sounded a little awkward. Still, the thought of Rodgers stepping into that spotlight got fans talking. But Rodgers himself quickly shut the door on it. The veteran shared his plans not to pursue television as a post-NFL career. However, the fact that he chose to make an extended appearance with Pat McAfee when he had no obligation to do so somewhat contradicts the idea that he’ll completely disappear once he retires.

So the situation could still go either way. This also isn’t the first time Rodgers has suggested he might step away from the spotlight. In October 2025, he admitted he had enough of the attention after more than two decades in the league.

“I’ve lived in the spotlight long enough. I’m going into the shadows,” Rodgers told TV commentators Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (as reported by Sportsnet Pittsburgh), adding that people won’t see him or hear from him for a while.

Rodgers is clearly thinking about life after the NFL, though he has not announced a final decision on his potential retirement. If he returns, it would be his 22nd season playing in the NFL at 42 years old. He has played for teams such as the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers during his tenure of over two decades in the NFL.

Rodgers’ current $13.65 million contract with Pittsburgh is also nearing its end. That leaves the option of either an extension with the Steelers or a potential move to another team.

Last season with the Steelers, Rodgers completed over 3,300 yards, which ranked 15th in the league. He also threw 24 touchdowns, which ranked 13th in the league, seven interceptions, and completed a 44.4 QBR, which ranked 23rd in the league. Amid growing retirement chatter, these numbers support his return in the 2026 season.

Rodgers still seems to have something left in the tank. If he decides to return, a team that signs him can still get a veteran and a talent that still speaks for itself.

Aaron Rodgers gives Steelers’ new head coach Mike McCarthy a shoutout

Aaron Rodgers had plenty to say on his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. During the conversation, Rodgers spoke warmly about his long-time relationship with head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Mike’s one of the great guys in the league,” Rodgers said. “Just an absolutely exceptional human being with a huge heart. We had a lot of great years together, a lot of fun. He really cares about the players, but he also holds guys accountable and creates a lot of structure and details in the process. But man, I loved my time with Mike over the years, and obviously, there were some times.”

During that period, the duo helped the Packers defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV.

In an interesting twist, McCarthy was also part of the Green Bay coaching staff as the team’s quarterbacks coach as far back as 1999, before Rodgers joined the NFL.

Rodgers also described his relationship with McCarthy.

“It’s like a big brother, where sometimes you love him, sometimes you’re pissed at him.” Rodgers added, “But deep down, there’s so much love for Mike and appreciation for the time we spent together.”

Before joining the Steelers, McCarthy spent five seasons as a head coach with the Dallas Cowboys and boasts a 185-123-2 record as a head coach. Now, a potential reunion has fans wondering.

If Rodgers chooses to remain with the Steelers for the 2026 season, the veteran quarterback and McCarthy could again be paired together on a Steelers team that is hoping to make a serious run at a Super Bowl.