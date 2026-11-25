Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy reunited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hoping to recreate the success they shared in Green Bay. Instead, their partnership has reached a breaking point. After the Steelers benched Rodgers for Mason Rudolph ahead of their Black Friday matchup with Denver, the veteran quarterback went public with a series of accusations against his head coach, describing problems he says have been building since training camp.

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On The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers alleged that McCarthy arrived late to a quarterbacks meeting on November 18, fell asleep twice during the session, and then left without explanation. He also claimed the coach missed several other meetings and a walkthrough during the team’s preparation for its Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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The veteran QB revealed he learned of his benching secondhand, not from his head coach, who still hasn’t spoken to him about it.

“This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things kind of went to a different place. But you know, I found out that I was going to be inactive on a phone call last night from Pat Freiermuth.

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“I was talking to Muth and a couple other guys, and he said, ‘I can’t believe they’re doing this.’ And I said, ‘Doing what?’ I didn’t know. And he told me, and obviously there had been a lot of things in motion at that point. I didn’t hear from Mike, wrapping up our conversation that we had at about 6.15, 6.30. Still haven’t heard from people over there,” Rodgers revealed.

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Rodgers saved one of his sharpest criticisms for the halftime locker room during Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss to Philadelphia.

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“Without even a heads-up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three, Packers!’” Rodgers recalled. “It was like weird rambling something that every, it was audible enough that everybody across the entire locker room heard it. And I think we all looked around going, what the f–k, what is going on? Where’s this person? Where’s his head at this point?”

The quarterback also claimed McCarthy had not made an effort to build relationships with defensive players, despite Rodgers urging him to spend more time with that side of the team. According to Rodgers, the coach’s approach had already frustrated several players before the Eagles game.

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Rodgers Says Concerns About McCarthy Had Been Building for Months

The 42-year-old said his concerns were not limited to one bad week. He described the conversation as something that had been developing for months, initially because he was worried about McCarthy’s well-being.

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“If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything, you should be coming to as a play caller,” Rodgers said. He added that he had raised the issue with McCarthy directly and urged him to address what he saw as a growing problem.

Rodgers also claimed McCarthy admitted on Tuesday that he was behind on film study, despite the Steelers already having installed their game plans for the upcoming matchup. The quarterback said the coach told him he had only watched clips, leaving Rodgers questioning how Pittsburgh was preparing for its next opponent.

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The disagreement eventually turned toward the offense.

“I think there’s got to be a change,” Rodgers recalled telling the coach. “You don’t want me to call it because you don’t think I’m going to call enough runs. Fine. Let somebody else call it.”

The quarterback also revealed that he did not learn about his benching directly from McCarthy. Instead, tight end Pat Freiermuth told him during a phone call on Tuesday night.

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Rodgers said Freiermuth had learned about the decision through social media. The quarterback added that he had not heard from McCarthy after their last conversation earlier that evening.

The Steelers announced late on Tuesday that Rudolph would start against Denver on November 27, with Rodgers inactive. The move came only a day after McCarthy publicly backed his veteran quarterback, saying, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.”

He also made clear that he had no intention of returning to Pittsburgh.

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“That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said when asked about continuing with the Steelers.

The quarterback added that he had initially vouched for McCarthy when the Steelers were searching for a head coach, making the breakdown particularly disappointing. The two had previously won Super Bowl XLV together with Green Bay, but Rodgers said he had hoped their reunion would unfold differently.

Pittsburgh’s decision to release Rodgers was subsequently reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. The report indicated that Rodgers’ comments on McAfee’s show accelerated a move the Steelers had already been considering.

Pittsburgh’s recent offensive struggles offered one explanation for the change. The Steelers have lost consecutive games to Cincinnati and Philadelphia, scoring fewer than 20 points in each.

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Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 starts, but his 60.9% completion rate and 86.6 passer rating have reflected a difficult stretch.

The Steelers are now moving forward with Rudolph as they prepare for Denver. Rodgers’ departure leaves McCarthy facing the challenge of managing a locker room that has already been shaken by the quarterback’s allegations. The coach’s side of the story has yet to be detailed publicly, but Rodgers has made it clear that their reunion is over.