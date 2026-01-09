Aaron Rodgers Moves With Caution Against Texans After Mike Tomlin Flags Key Threats to His Offense

After a 0-3 start to their season, the Houston Texans turned their defense into the league’s best and now see themselves in the postseason. First up are the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Aaron Rodgers is moving with caution against Houston’s formidable back end. The quarterback pointed out what stands out about that defense.

“It’s a good back end. [Derek] Stingley’s recognized as one of the top guys in the league every single year. But I think last year, he’s gotten better, and he’s a good player. [Jalen] Pitre is a guy who can do a lot of different things; he can play safety, he can play nickel. [Calen] Bullock has gotten better every single year. It’s a solid back end,” the Steelers quarterback said.

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

At 42, Rodgers still put together a productive regular season, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He can still stress a defense. But he also understands that this Texans group doesn’t give much away, especially on the back end.

Everything starts with Derek Stingley Jr. He has emerged as a true lockdown corner, a fact supported by his four interceptions and a PFF coverage grade of 75.8 that places him in the top 10 league-wide. His ability to consistently break up passes (15 on the season) makes him a constant threat. He’s going to be a problem. Stingley was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with an oblique issue, though, so his status is still something to monitor.

Then there’s Jalen Pitre, whose versatility is what really stands out, and that’s exactly what Rodgers is highlighting. Head coach DeMeco Ryans explained it pretty well.

“Throw him in passing coverage situations, he’s able to cover receivers, tight ends. He’s just an all-around player,” Ryans said. “You can’t coach him on some of the instincts and things that he’s able to do and some of the plays that he’s able to make.”

Pitre finished with 43 solo tackles and 31 assists. His overall grade of 86.5 ranked second among 98 safeties, and his coverage grade of 88.1 tells you how reliable he’s been on the back end.

Calen Bullock rounds out the group, and he’s continued the steady progress he showed last season. Bullock totaled 44 solo tackles, 20 assists, and a forced fumble, giving Houston another dependable presence deep.

For a Steelers offense that averaged just 316.9 yards per game, this is about as unforgiving a matchup as they could draw. While Rodgers is focused on navigating the talented secondary, his head coach, Mike Tomlin, sees an equally daunting challenge up front.

Mike Tomlin on Texans’ biggest threats

The Pittsburgh Steelers scratched and scraped their way into the postseason, and their reward is a matchup with the most formidable defense in football. Mike Tomlin is still trying to end an eight-year playoff win drought, and he knows exactly what he’s walking into. On The Rich Eisen Show, Tomlin was blunt about the challenge his team faces

“Edge rush tandem and that cornerback tandem are both special,” Tomlin said.

“You see why they’re number one in the league in defense. When you got guys that can rush the passer, or like those two, [Danielle] Hunter’s got 15, Will Anderson’s got 12. Collectively, they got 27. Then you got two corners, man, that are very aggressive, play close bump and run coverage. I think both got four or more interceptions. And [Derek] Stingley and [Kamari] Lasseter,” he added.

That pass-rush pairing really does change everything. The Houston Texans lead the league with a 42.5 percent pressure rate and rank second in sack rate at 7.59 percent. The Baltimore Ravens gave Aaron Rodgers enough room last week for him to throw for 294 yards. Hunter and Anderson won’t be nearly as forgiving.

Hunter, who joined Houston ahead of the 2025 season, has become both a difference-maker and a mentor for Anderson. Hunter’s 15 sacks rank third in the league, while Anderson’s 12 are tied for eighth. But the problems don’t stop once the ball gets out.

On the back end, Stingley and Lassiter have been just as disruptive. Both finished the season with four interceptions, and Lassiter sits sixth in the league with 17 passes defended. He also piled up 91 tackles, including seven for loss, showing he’s not just a cover guy.

This shapes up as the biggest test of what could be the final season of Aaron Rodgers’ career.