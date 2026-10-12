Aaron Rodgers Overtakes Peyton Manning in NFL History as Steelers QB Claims Third on All-Time Passing TD List

Aaron Rodgers needed just one more touchdown pass to break his tie with Peyton Manning at 579 career passing touchdowns, including the postseason, and claim the third position on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list. And when the opportunity arrived in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Rodgers wasted no time making history.

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NFL’s official site reported, “Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, and Manning, a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, had been tied at 579 TD tosses after the Steelers signal-caller’s three-TD night in a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Now, he’s officially surpassed ‘The Sheriff’ on the career list.”

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The Steelers’ quarterback’s three-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns left him with 579 career TD passes. He has now moved ahead of Manning, securing third place on the list after making his 580th throw on Sunday, 11 October.

On his first touchdown pass of the game, Rodgers connected with Jaylen Warren for an 80-yard score in the first quarter, turning that long-awaited milestone into an explosive moment at Acrisure Stadium. Warren took a hard hit from a defender, then got a block down WR DK Metcalf that sprang him down the right sideline, finishing the 80-yard score.

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The record-breaking throw came as the Steelers fought for a crucial 34-22 victory, giving fans another reason to celebrate a QB whose legacy continues to grow even in the twilight of his career. Rodgers made his other two scores as he threw his 581st and 582nd touchdown passes to Pat Freiermuth in the second and fourth quarters.

Also, it was Rodgers’ third straight game with at least three TD passes. This achievement is another reminder of his hard work and consistency at the highest level of professional football. It underscores the remarkable production he has maintained throughout his career. After marking himself as a star QB with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers continued his journey with the New York Jets before joining the Steelers.

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Now, his time in Pittsburgh has also added a new milestone to his career defined by individual success.

Manning is one of the most influential quarterbacks in NFL history. Also known as “The Sheriff,” he has built his reputation through exceptional preparation, command of the offense, and an ability to dissect opposing defenses. His career ended with 539 regular-season passing touchdowns, alongside two Super Bowl championships and five NFL MVP awards.

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Now Rodgers is trailing behind just two quarterbacks, Tom Brady (737) and Drew Brees (608), on the all-time passing touchdown leaderboard.

Still, overtaking the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee is a big moment for the veteran quarterback. As Rodgers continues his last year in Pittsburgh, each touchdown pass adds to a legacy that will be evaluated alongside the greatest players in NFL history.