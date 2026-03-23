Aaron Rodgers Plays Flag Football as Mike McCarthy & Steelers Eye $180M QB

Essentials Inside The Story Rodgers was recently spotted at the Rx3 Foundation Charity Flag Football event

Aaron Rodgers has actively mentored and praised QB Will Howard

Rodgers in no rush to decide if he wants to play in Pittsburgh in 2026

Aaron Rodgers is clearly not in any rush to decide on his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since becoming a free agent this offseason, the quarterback is finding plenty of time for other things, such as playing football. However, the quarterback wasn’t back in action for the league. Instead, it was for a completely different stage, one that hits close to home for the 42-year-old.

“Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard attended the Rx3 Foundation Charity Flag Football event at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif, on Saturday,” wrote Chris Ward on Steelers Now. “The RX3 Foundation is co-founded by Rodgers. The foundation works with a network of nearly 100 A-list athletes and celebrity investors.”

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RX3 Foundation is a charitable organization, focusing on uniting professional athletes, celebrities, and partners through experience-driven events. One such event was the flag football game.

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Since Rodgers is a co-founder, he took part in the game on Saturday. Moreover, he was not the only NFL star in attendance. Super Bowl LX Champion Sam Darnold, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen were among the participants.

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Despite his return to flag football, there’s a big question mark lurking over his NFL return. Last season, he added 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Even at 42, he posted a passer rating of 94.8, showcasing that he can still deliver when needed.

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With free agency nearing its second phase and the draft a month away, the final decision may not be far. The Steelers are also keeping their options open. If the four-time NFL MVP doesn’t return, they may develop Will Howard, who was mentored by Rodgers.

“But Will, in general, I think, has what it takes from a personality and a moxie standpoint to have a long career in the league,” said Aaron Rodgers.

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“You never know what’s going to happen til the live bullets start flying. But I went to him early in camp, and I said, ‘Listen, I’ll help you as much or as little as you want.’ It’s kind of my nature to inject during a drill work or during a meeting because I want you to see the game the way I see it. And I want you to be thinking about the things that a young player should be thinking about.”

Rodgers may have mentored him, but concerns remain as Will is yet to take his first NFL snap. While there seems to be a lingering problem in the quarterback room, the latest reports suggest that the Steelers have targeted a potential veteran QB to replace Rodgers.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing Kirk Cousins

Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, there has not been a permanent quarterback in Steel City. Although Aaron Rodgers provided a temporary solution to the problem, the franchise needs a permanent solution. With Rodgers’ return still uncertain, reports suggest the franchise and head coach Mike McCarthy have shifted their focus toward Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo. The former seems to attract the franchise more than the latter.

“🚨#Steelers have done homework on Kirk Cousins by the chance Aaron Rodgers don’t return. #herewego,” NFL Rumors posted on X, “The #Raiders have also shown interest.”

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Cousins only played a handful of games in Atlanta last season. After Michael Penix Jr. suffered another season-ending ACL injury, the veteran QB took over the role in Week 12. Last season, Cousins recorded 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 47.6 for the Atlanta Falcons. The 37-year-old was on a four-year contract worth $180 million until the Falcons officially released him earlier in March.

Initially drafted by Washington in 2012, Cousins then joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 before moving to the Falcons in 2024. With the Steelers undergoing uncertainty at QB, Kirk’s presence could solve it.

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While all the ongoing speculation, the franchise is yet to make a move. They have strengthened their offense by bringing in running back Rico Dowdle. Now, the quarterback issue persists. It remains to be seen which path the Black and Gold ventures. Will it be Rodgers, or Howard, or will they be willing to empty their pockets for Cousins?