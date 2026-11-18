Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Mason McCormick had been a constant presence on Pittsburgh’s offensive line. He has made 40 straight regular-season starts in the NFL and had previously made 57 straight starts at South Dakota State. The 2025 season and the first eight games of 2026 had passed without McCormick missing any offensive snaps.

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However, in Week 10, his consecutive-snaps streak came to a sudden end after McCormick was carted off in an air cast while protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers quickly ruled McCormick out. Despite this, on Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that McCormick had escaped a fracture and surgery, with some more good news at the end.

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“#Steelers G Mason McCormick, who was carted off in an air cast on Sunday, suffered a dislocated ankle that, unbelievably, did not feature a fracture, sources say. No surgery needed, as the ankle was popped back in place on the field. There is a chance he’s back for the playoffs,” Rapoport posted on X.

McCormick suffered the injury in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. While pass blocking, he was bull-rushed by Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and pushed backwards into Rodgers. This resulted in McCormick landing awkwardly on his right ankle, and Rodgers called for medical attention. McCormick was then carted off in an air cast by medical staff.

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Although being carted off in an air cast often points toward a season-ending injury, McCormick avoided a worst-case outcome. Medical staff was able to reset the dislocation on the turf of Paycor Stadium. Subsequent scans confirmed that McCormick had suffered no fractures in his ankle. As a result, McCormick did not have to undergo surgery and still has a chance to return for the playoffs.

In the Steelers locker room following the game, teammates spoke about the impact of losing McCormick. Tight end Pat Freiermuth described him as “the heart and soul of the frickin O-Line.” Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu said: “Made a lot of us sick to our stomachs seeing stuff like that. I’d never seen anything like that before. But obviously, prayers up for Mason, just making sure we’re checking on the person, not really the player right now.”

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However, the outlook grew more encouraging on Monday (Nov 16). McCormick called head coach Mike McCarthy twice during an offensive staff meeting. McCarthy praised McCormick for his reaction to the injury.

“Sitting with him last night, he’s got a great attitude, and he’ll attack it like he does everything else,” McCarthy said. “I don’t have anything where I can really put a number on it or what the final diagnosis is.”

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Although McCormick will miss some regular-season games, it is still possible he could be available for the playoffs.

McCormick has started 40 out of 43 games in the regular season in 3 years. In 2026, McCormick has played 554 offensive snaps and has earned a PFF grade of 75.7, ranking him 15th among the 77 eligible guards. He is also a leader on the offensive line, serving on Pittsburgh’s leadership council.

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The injury to McCormick leaves Pittsburgh without its starting left guard to protect 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers in the final season of his NFL career. In the Week 10 game against Cincinnati, Rodgers was sacked three times. In the 4th quarter, Rodgers was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph as Pittsburgh fell to 6-3 on the season heading into Week 11.

Spencer Anderson replaced McCormick in the game and will start at left guard in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Anderson played in all 34 games over the previous two seasons and has logged 11 starts in his NFL career.

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He received praise from Mike McCarthy: “He’s a gifted football player. This will be his opportunity.”

With Anderson moving into the starting lineup, Ryan McCollum is now Pittsburgh’s main backup at guard and center. Rookie Gennings Dunker is on Injured Reserve due to an MCL sprain; however, he may be activated soon. Doug Nester and Steven Jones from the practice squad mean that the Steelers have further flexibility at guard.

It will be interesting to see whether Spencer Anderson can hold down the left guard spot for Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia’s defensive front, and whether Mason McCormick makes it back onto the field for a playoff run.