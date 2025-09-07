Aaron Rodgers Publicly Calls Out Bad Refereeing Decision After Steelers Kicker Saves the Day

Chris Boswell’s right leg delivered the dagger. A 60-yard rocket in the final minute gave Pittsburgh a 34-32 win over the Jets in Week 1. It was the longest kick of his career, but the storyline leading to it left plenty of steam on the Steelers’ sideline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One play earlier, Aaron Rodgers hit Calvin Austin III on what looked like a first-down throw. The problem? A Jets defender had his arm wrapped around Austin before the ball arrived. Austin’s hands were flying toward the ref, waiting for a flag that never came. The no-call left Pittsburgh stunned, forcing Boswell to line up for the desperation bomb that saved the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers didn’t sugarcoat it afterwards. “We got hosed on a call there that would’ve been able to run the clock out probably, but [Boswell! bailed us out with an amazing kick,” he said. His frustration was obvious, though he quickly admitted that Boswell bailed the team out with the kick. Without it, the game could have flipped.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.