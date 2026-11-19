Cameron Heyward has a history of bringing plenty of physicality to Pittsburgh Steelers practices. The veteran defensive lineman admitted that he had caused plenty of fights during his younger days, and he now wants to see that same edge return as Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from its loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has no problem with his teammate’s approach and is even joking about taking things a step further.

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Pittsburgh’s 38-18 defeat in Cincinnati on November 15 brought an end to its four-game winning streak and exposed several problems that the team must address. The Steelers struggled to contain Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, while their offense took far too long to find its rhythm. For Heyward, the response cannot simply be about reviewing the film and moving on. He believes the team needs to approach its preparations with considerably more urgency.

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Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward explained why he wants Pittsburgh’s practices to become more competitive, even if that means players occasionally get heated with one another.

“In my heyday, I would say I’ve caused a lot of fights. But I think it just starts with, you know, just being a little chippy, asking a little bit more of the group,” Heyward said.

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Rodgers appears to have no problem with Heyward’s approach. When asked about the defensive lineman’s comments, the quarterback offered his full support.

“I agree with Cam. Basically, almost anything he says has my blanket backing from me. So, if he thinks we need more intensity, then damn right, we need more intensity. I know a couple of guys you could probably talk to to maybe start a fight tomorrow. So, we’ll see what happens,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.

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Rodgers appeared to make the remark in jest, but his agreement with Heyward reflected the urgency inside Pittsburgh’s locker room. The Steelers entered the Bengals game with momentum after four consecutive victories, only to find themselves thoroughly outplayed by a divisional opponent.

Heyward believes that responsibility begins with the team’s most experienced players. Along with himself and Rodgers, he specifically identified T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey as veterans who must help hold the locker room accountable.

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“I think it starts with great leadership. You know, myself, Aaron, T.J., Jalen Ramsey, guys who have been around that know how to get the job done, have to be able to voice opinions, hold others accountable, and kind of right the ship,” Heyward said.

He also explained why he does not want Pittsburgh to treat the Bengals’ defeat as an ordinary setback. Although the Steelers had won four straight games beforehand, Heyward believes the players should prepare with the urgency of a team that has suffered several consecutive losses.

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“We’re coming off a four-game winning streak. You lose one, and you don’t want to overreact, but in practice, I tend to think you need to overreact. It needs to feel like there’s an urgency there, and so we really got to hit that home. And I think it starts tomorrow,” he added.

The challenge now is translating that intensity into a better performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Pittsburgh fell to 6-3 after the Bengals defeat, while Cincinnati improved to 7-2 and moved ahead in the AFC North standings. The Steelers cannot afford another slow start, particularly after allowing Burrow to throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

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Rodgers himself struggled to establish an early rhythm, finishing with 143 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He completed just 15 of 29 attempts, with much of his production arriving after Cincinnati had built a substantial lead.

The Steelers have the experience Heyward believes they need to respond, but their next performance will determine whether the message has translated into meaningful improvement. Rodgers may be joking about starting a fight at practice, but the underlying demand from Pittsburgh’s veteran leaders is serious: the team needs to bring considerably more intensity when it takes the field against Philadelphia.