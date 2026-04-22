Aaron Rodgers Receives High School Hall of Fame Honor as Steelers Await Return Decision

On April 18, 2026, Aaron Rodgers walked into Manzanita Place at the Chico Elks Lodge for dinner. Not as an NFL quarterback with four MVP awards, but as a Pleasant Valley High School Viking, and he got immortalized in PVHS’ football lore.

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Rodgers threw for 4,421 career yards at PVHS across two seasons. He also claimed the school’s single-season passing record with 2,466 yards in 2001 and holds the all-time single-game record of six touchdowns and all-purpose yards (440). If this wasn’t enough, Rodgers also played varsity basketball and baseball. He wasn’t just passing through Chico; he was competing in everything the school put in front of him.

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The Vikings Legacy Dinner was the inaugural PVHS Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony, and Rodgers headlined it. He was inducted alongside coaches Denny Varley and Tom Needles, players Ron Souza, Tracey Anderson, and Jill Silva. Two championship teams also got inducted: the 1985 girls’ basketball state champions and the 1992 football section champions. The dinner also doubled as PVHS Sports Boosters’ annual fundraiser for current student-athletes, with Rodgers’ presence bringing extra weight beyond the ceremonial role.

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After four MVPs, a Super Bowl ring, ten Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro selections, and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, this Hall of Fame induction becomes the latest addition to his mantle. No high school stat line predicts that kind of career, but Chico produced it, and the HOF class made sure that fact is now on permanent record.

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Now, this honor has arrived while Rodgers’ next chapter remains publicly unresolved. He is 42, and after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, he has not given them any answer about what comes next. A speech at your old high school while an NFL franchise waits on a phone call is a strange place to be, but that is exactly where Rodgers stands right now.

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Pittsburgh is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers

Steelers owner/president Art Rooney II went to the Annual NFL Meetings in March and told reporters he expected a decision from Rodgers before the draft. But with the draft now just a day away, Rooney has lost the timeline he set himself.

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“I don’t know if it’ll be before the draft,” Rooney said. “I think it’ll be soon. Can’t put an exact day on it or anything like that. But yeah, I think it’ll happen soon. One way or the other.”

Rodgers had told Rooney and GM Omar Khan directly that his 2026 decision would not drag as long as it did in 2025, when he didn’t sign until June 7, arriving just ahead of mandatory minicamp. But last season’s history is repeating itself, and second-year quarterback Will Howard is running the first-team offense at the voluntary minicamp. And Rodgers’ absence has a silver lining for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

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“I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that’s his decision,” McCarthy said on Tuesday, April 21. “But what I’ve learned through instituting an off-season program, there are benefits of periods where your veterans aren’t here. And we’re talking about the quarterback position.”

Those “benefits” are Will Howard and Mason Rudolph getting the spotlight in the QB room. Howard never played an NFL snap in his rookie season because of an offseason injury. This year, he gets the chance to test out everything he’s learnt from Rodgers last season. As for Rudolph, he is also splitting the reps.

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“So this is very beneficial time for Will and Mason right now,” McCarthy explained. “They split all the reps today in the last two days, and that’s just great work. And when you see it improve from one day to the next, that’s what you’re looking for. So all those things factor, but I’m comfortable where we are, and we’re giving him the space to make his decision.”

The Steelers passed on every credible quarterback option in free agency. Kirk Cousins went to the Las Vegas Raiders. Geno Smith went to the New York Jets. Kyler Murray landed with the Minnesota Vikings on a minimum contract. NFL sportscasters Peter Schrager and Skip Bayless have both labeled the situation as Aaron Rodgers holding the Steelers “hostage.” But contrary to that narrative, the Steelers are still being patient, letting Rodgers hold all the cards.

The Steelers hold the 21st pick in Thursday’s draft and are not in a position to trade up for a franchise quarterback. Most projections have them taking a wide receiver. If Rodgers retires after the draft, Howard and Rudolph are all they have left.

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Rooney wanted an answer before his own city hosts the draft, but it looks like he’s not getting one. The Steelers drafted their situation as much as Aaron Rodgers created it.