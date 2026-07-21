Aaron Rodgers Reconnects With Estranged Family After Years of Feuding Amid Steelers QB’s Retirement Run

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his own family for almost twelve years now. So much so that he would avoid answering any queries regarding his family, too. But all this looks set to change. As Rodgers is entering his last NFL year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears that the quarterback and his family have begun to reconcile.

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“Another bonding week,” Rodgers shared a series of photos with his family members on Monday night on Instagram.

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Though Rodgers is known for keeping his private life under wraps, he could not keep it from the public eye. It was all described by People magazine back in 2024 when it came to light after many years of tension between Aaron and his family. Aaron’s brother, Jordan, was the first to make this information public a decade ago, while appearing on The Bachelorette.

At 41, Rodgers pulled off a remarkable comeback, and Netflix’s Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, which started streaming Dec. 17, captures that whole journey back. In the docuseries, the Steelers quarterback says he’s open to repairing things with his family, a rift he traces all the way back to his high school years.

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Across three episodes, he talked about his troubled relationship with his parents, Ed and Darla, and his brothers Luke and Jordan. Asked directly whether reconciliation is even possible, Rodgers didn’t hesitate.

“People ask me, like, ‘Is there hope for a reconciliation?’ I say, ‘Yeah, of course, of course,'” he said. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill-will on them at all. It’s more like this: We’re just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys.”

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It’s not a new plot line for Rodgers. Back in 2017, Rodgers’ own father gave an interview to the New York Times citing how fame has affected their relationship. From then on, it has been a rollercoaster ride.

In 2020, an issue related to religion arose between him and his family. Then, in early 2022, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Rodgers “started talking a little bit” to Jordan, though he still skipped his brother’s wedding later that year.

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More recently, Rodgers said a 2023 darkness retreat gave him time to reflect on “things that happened in my childhood that I was able to sit with and heal,” which seems to have set the stage for what he’s saying now.

It is quite interesting that all of this comes out while Rodgers is gearing up for his Steelers training camp, which will be the last season of his NFL career, as he has already announced.