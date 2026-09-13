Aaron Rodgers Risks NFL’s Fury After Publicly Calling Out Referees Over Controversial Call

Aaron Rodgers may have walked away with a 20-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons, but the veteran quarterback was not ready to let pivotal moments disappear into the box score. The 42-year-old QB had plenty to say about plays that could have changed the picture.

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“I think we did a lot of good things out there. We had a chance to be really, really explosive,” Rodgers told FOX Sports. “We had a couple of drops, off targets, non-calls, and looked like penalties. So that changes the stats. You look up [at the scoreboard], you’re like, eh. We had a 40-yard [pass interference], and it could have been a touchdown. We had a couple of other ones that could have been big plays. We were just a little bit off.”

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Rodgers highlighted a key second-quarter play where a touchdown was wiped away by a tactical defensive foul. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell interfered with a pass intended for Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson. Had Terrell not interfered, that would have been a touchdown for Wilson.

By tackling Wilson early, Terrell committed a penalty, choosing to surrender a 37-yard pass interference spot foul rather than giving up a direct score. While the refs correctly flagged the play, Rodgers noted that the intentional foul prevented what would have otherwise been a touchdown.

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The NFL takes public criticism of officiating very seriously. Under league rules, a verbal or non-physical offense against an official carries a $33,523 fine for a first-time offense. While Aaron Rodgers openly pointed out missed calls during his post-game comments, the league hasn’t handed down any discipline or announced a fine for the veteran QB yet.

Apart from that, the four-time MVP also held responsibility for the offense’s uneven performance. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. The QB’s numbers were solid but not impactful, and the Steelers left opportunities on the field through drops and inaccurate throws.

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Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense delivered decisive plays down the stretch. T.J. Watt recorded two critical sacks and helped keep the Falcons’ passing attack completely out of sync. That allowed the Steelers to maintain their lead while the Falcons remained within striking distance.

There was one more officiating-related scene, including Pittsburgh, after the game. OT Dylan Cook was flagged for a facemask during an eight-yard Rodgers run, a penalty that moved the Steelers backward and could result in a league fine. NFL players can face financial penalties for such infractions, meaning Pittsburgh could hear more from the league before Week 2.