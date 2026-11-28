Most quarterbacks fade into the background during the holiday slate. Instead, 42-year-old former Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned Black Friday into his personal stage with nothing more than a phone, a compliant broadcaster, and an audience eager to take the bait.

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In the fourth quarter of Prime Video’s Steelers-Broncos broadcast, play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels, working alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit, shared a message he said he received from Rodgers earlier that day.

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“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee,” Rodgers said in the message Michaels read on air.

The Steelers benched Rodgers for backup Mason Rudolph, and Rodgers says he heard about it from teammate Pat Freiermuth instead of McCarthy, even though the two had talked on Monday. His message also said the news was leaked at 11 p.m.

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On Wednesday, he went on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and unloaded for 34 minutes. Rodgers accused McCarthy of snoring in meetings, missing meetings, and breaking a halftime huddle with a Packers shout-out during the 19-16 loss in Philadelphia. He said the issues went back to training camp.

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ESPN reported that multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers’ account, but the Steelers still waived him at 4:45 p.m. that day, less than 24 hours after the benching.

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He cleared waivers on Thursday and is now a free agent.