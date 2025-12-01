Aaron Rodgers Snaps at Locker Room After Addressing Steelers’ Coaching Issues

It was painful seeing Joey Bosa sack Aaron Rodgers and him leaving with a bloodied nose, but fans still hoped they would win when he returned. Yet, they suffered the sixth loss of the season against the Bills, leaving no other option for the quarterback than to turn inward and call out his teammates for their poor performance.

“Players need to take accountability, myself included, and I will continue to. I got to play better. But there’s 11 stars on offense, 11 on defense, plus with the personnel groupings that we run. And we got to have a Monday to Saturday that we can be really proud of and go out and play our best game and take control of the division. But it’s us,” Rodgers said.

It was a comeback game for Aaron Rodgers, who missed the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears with a left wrist injury. But the Bills’ defense didn’t give a chance to score. A-Rod completed 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards with no scores and no interceptions. But when Bosa sacked the signal caller, he fumbled the ball out of his hands, and cornerback Christian Benford recovered it to score a touchdown.

His backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph, also failed to pick up the offense, with zero completed passes in three attempts and threw an interception. Though the defense made way more tackles (92 overall – 42 solo) than the Bills (49 overall – 20 solo), the offense brutally failed.

The Steelers’ run game was a total disaster. They carried the ball only eighteen times for 58 yards and one touchdown, while the Bills piled up 51 carries for 249 rushing yards and one score. However, the criticism was not only about the players, but also about the head coach, Mike Tomlin, and his other coaches. The veteran, though, sided with his coaches, revealing his belief in them.

Aaron Rodgers still believes in his coaches

As the fans see it, the issues have spread into the coaching as well. The loud Fire Tomlin! Chants in the stands showed it. But the quarterback still defended the head coach, Mike Tomlin.

“I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Mike Tomlin,” A-Rod said.

However, fans are frustrated by repeated failures. The Steelers have not asserted themselves as a Super Bowl contender this year, and for many years now. In 2024, they played under quarterback Russell Wilson but still lost the final four games in a row before getting eliminated in the wild-card playoffs.

However, Aaron Rodgers brushed aside any concerns about fans booing them.

“I was booed before even in Green Bay, and that was a boo worthy performance,” he said, indicating their Week 13 performance as bad.

Yet, he also acknowledged the fans’ mentality behind such incidents. Rodgers claimed that they are also entitled to have an opinion as they pay money for tickets and other things and come to watch games. Things are going downhill for the Black and Gold now.