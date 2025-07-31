Aaron Rodgers & Steelers Offense Not on Same Page as Mike Tomlin Explains Camp Struggles

You could feel the buzz on Wednesday, July 30, when Aaron Rodgers uncorked one to DK Metcalf in the corner of the end zone, clean, fluid, beautiful. One snap, one connection, and just like that, the day felt alive. During the process, he did beat Joey Porter Jr. clean during 1-on-1s for the TD at the camp. That Seven Shots drill-winning touchdown? That’s the kind of throw that makes you believe this Rodgers-Metcalf pairing might actually be something worth watching deep into the season. But if you stuck around after the highlight? You saw something different.

Rodgers and the Steelers’ first-team offense looked out of rhythm. Not a disaster, not a meltdown, but definitely not polished. The defense dominated early, stuffing three runs for a loss in the first series. And once things moved to full team drills, the kinks began to show. Missed reads, misfires, and miscommunication. And a unit trying to stitch itself together with new pieces and missing parts.

Aaron Rodgers completed just two passes in his first eight reps. One came after Pat Freiermuth bobbled a snap from Zach Frazier, who, by the way, has had at least one bad snap in every practice so far. The other? Nothing memorable. Mark Kaboly, the Steelers correspondent, said, “One thing that has become a recurring theme during these practices, including Wednesday, is that the offense has been somewhat disjointed.”

Even the DK Metcalf magic didn’t sustain. In the third team period, Metcalf looked off on his route, and the pass from Rodgers fluttered incomplete. Two snaps later, a high throw to Jonnu Smith bounced off the tight end’s hands. It was clunky. Disconnected. Not what you’d expect from a quarterback with Rodgers’ pedigree. But you know who was sharp?

Connor Heyward. The undersized tight end, now bulked up to over 240 pounds, made an impact in backs-on-backers and even took reps at fullback. With Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington ahead of him on the depth chart, Heyward knows he won’t survive catching three balls a season. So, he’s rewriting his role.

“I might catch a few balls,” he said. “But this is the way I’m going to help this team.” Aaron Rodgers might still be finding his rhythm. The line still needs tightening. Metcalf’s routes still need syncing. But if Wednesday taught us anything, it’s that while the offense has questions, the individuals, the Rodger-Metcalf flashes, the Connor Heyward transformation, might be just enough to start building real answers. Still, it’s early. And nothing’s decided in July.

Mike Tomlin explains early issues with Aaron Rodgers & co.

The Steelers head coach didn’t flinch. “We’re still at the very early stages of development,” he said post-practice. “I appreciate the approach to learning and getting better and managing the installs.” Still, the same theme keeps popping up, this offense is disjointed. One padded practice isn’t a crisis, but it’s not nothing either.

Kaboly also added, “When you are without two starting offensive linemen, trying to figure out who your WR2 is, have a new running back, quarterback, and receiver, that’s to be expected. It is definitely something to keep an eye on. But not concerning after one padded practice.”

In truth, the offense is a work-in-progress by design. They're missing two starting offensive linemen. The WR2 battle is still unresolved. Aaron Rodgers is still adjusting to his weapons. And Arthur Smith's tight-end-heavy, play-action offence is very different from anything Rodgers has run in recent years. So yes, it's a little clunky. And Tomlin's just fine with that.

In truth, the offense is a work-in-progress by design. They’re missing two starting offensive linemen. The WR2 battle is still unresolved. Aaron Rodgers is still adjusting to his weapons. And Arthur Smith’s tight-end-heavy, play-action offence is very different from anything Rodgers has run in recent years. So yes, it’s a little clunky. And Tomlin’s just fine with that.

This wasn’t about sugarcoating. It was about perspective. Tomlin didn’t minimize the sloppiness, but he framed it for what it was, camp growing pains. As he’s done for years, he leaned on patience over panic. For now, he’s focused on effort, adjustment, and attitude. The execution will come later.