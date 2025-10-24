Aaron Rodgers’ Strong Steps for Will Howard Emerge After Veteran QB Mentors Steelers Rookie

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing dual roles in what might be his final NFL season. He’s leading the team from the front with a 4-2 record, currently sitting atop the AFC North. Behind closed doors, he is also mentoring rookie quarterback Will Howard, a sixth-round pick (185th overall), helping him adjust to the pressures of the league.

Pittsburgh beat reporter for Penn Live, Nick Farabaugh, revealed what strong steps A-Rod is taking for the Ohio State alumnus. “Howard has been making cut-ups on league-wide trends, studying defensive signals, and other things. Rodgers has been giving him feedback and walking him through it all and how to watch film,” he tweeted on October 23.

After spending weeks on injured reserve with a broken pinky finger, the 24-year-old finally returned to practice this week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The Steelers plan to be smart with their quarterback rotation, especially with 11 games in 11 weeks ahead. The team even released Logan Woodside from the practice squad this week.

This could open a spot for Howard or Skylar Thompson to be active again soon.

Even though Howard likely won’t see the field this season, this year is still a big one for his growth. The Steelers want him to learn, develop, and take advantage of every practice rep he can get.

Will Howard spent four seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, where he grew from a raw freshman into a confident leader. During his time there, he played 34 games and started 27 of them, posting a 15–12 record as a starter. He completed 458 of 779 passes (58.8%) for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. As a rusher, he carried the ball 226 times for 921 yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns.

In 2024, Howard transferred to Ohio State for his last college season, and he made it count.

He started all 16 games for the Buckeyes, completing 309 of 423 passes (73%) for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he added 226 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Howard led Ohio State to a 14–2 record and the College Football Playoff National Championship, capping off one of the most efficient seasons in school history.

So, Aaron Rodgers is helping him understand the league’s tactics while he recovers from the injury.

Will Howard thanks Aaron Rodgers

The NFL is ultra-competitive, and sometimes, the veterans don’t help the young boys. But A-Rod is mentoring Howard closely. Acknowledging the generosity of the four-time MVP, Howard praised him.

“Anytime I ask him a little question, even if it’s something little. He’ll dive into a whole response about why he does this and what it’s good for,” Howard said while talking to reporters.

However, he then jumped to an aspect of Aaron Rodgers’ personality that often gets ignored. “He cares about giving back, which is rare. And I really appreciate that because not all people are like that, and it shows what kind of person he is,” Howard added.

That’s something A-Rod often does. He wasn’t happy when his former team, the Green Bay Packers, signed Jordan Love in the first round (26th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. But he later helped him become a starter. Even in 2025, Love and Rodgers still exchange text messages.

However, when he set foot in the league, Aaron Rodgers didn’t get the same treatment. Brett Favre was angry and refused to help the young quarterback. It went on for a few years before Rodgers became the starter. Now, as he’s so close to hanging up his boots, the NFL journey has come full circle.