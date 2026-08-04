Aaron Rodgers Takes Apparent Swipe at Brother After Reuniting With Parents Following a Decade of Estrangement

After nearly a decade of silence, Aaron Rodgers has finally reunited with his parents, but his recent comments suggest his younger brother Jordan remains on the outside.

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The 42-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers QB is returning for his 22nd and self-proclaimed final NFL season in 2026. Alongside his football farewell, Rodgers opened up about mending his ten-year family rift, crediting his wife Brittani for helping him reconnect with his parents. Yet in doing so, he emphasized that family matters should remain private, a principle that sounded like an apparent swipe at Jordan, who once aired their feud publicly on national television.

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“I’ve been really staunch, going back to when there was a schism, that I feel like that stuff should be off limits. Now, not everybody in the family adhered to the same thing, but there are different things, situations, experiences, and people that actually change your life. So, when I say that my wife has completely changed my life, for the better, there’s no comparison to any time I’ve ever said those words before.

“She is the big impetus behind that (reconciliation). Not that she was pushing it, but just the way that she loves me and supports me, it’s allowed me to open up to that possibility. And it’s been a couple-year process of communication and spending time together, but that is a real blessing in my life to have those relationships back and to close that circle that was cut for so many years. With her by my side, we reopened that door, and it’s been really beautiful,” Aaron Rodgers told The Athletic‘s Michael Silver.

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In 2014–2015, tensions escalated over Rodgers’ relationship with actress Olivia Munn, per biographer Ian O’Connor. The disagreements led to Rodgers returning his parents’ Christmas gifts and skipping family milestones, including Luke Rodgers’ wedding in 2022.

The feud became public in 2016 when Jordan Rodgers spoke on Season 12 of ABC’s The Bachelorette. “Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship… It pains both of us not to have that relationship; we miss our brother.” Producers even left two empty chairs at the family dinner table to symbolize Aaron’s absence.

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Aaron Rodgers’ path to healing

Since then, Rodgers has taken deliberate steps to rebuild those bridges. He described the reconciliation as a multi-year process, saying his wife’s support allowed him to open up.

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The turning point came privately in July 2023 at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Rodgers spotted his father Ed in the crowd, walked over, and hugged him: “Hi Pops… I love you,” breaking nearly nine years of silence.

By April 2026, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his parents at his Pleasant Valley High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction in Chico, California. In a recent Instagram post captioned “Another bonding week. #fam,” Rodgers shared photos of another family reunion, though Jordan was notably absent.

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However, with Rodgers nearing retirement and with him coming closer than ever to his family in the past 10 years, you never know how quickly old feuds may end to give rise to brotherly bonding like before. One would certainly hope for it as Aaron Rodgers gears up for a final act with the Steelers.