Aaron Rodgers Takes Final Shot at Jets as Steelers QB Announces Retirement Stance After Playoff Loss

Even in the sting of a season-ending playoff loss, Aaron Rodgers found a way to settle an old score. The season ended in disappointment as the Steelers fell 30-6 to the Texans. Despite the defeat, Rodgers’ post-game comments drew attention, as he reflected on his career but noticeably skipped mentioning the team he played for before joining Pittsburgh.

“I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years,” Rodgers said in the video shared on X. “I never took it for granted. I enjoyed that time there (at the Packers). There’s only a few very special places in the league that have the tradition, the town, the organization, and I’m thankful to have played for two of them.”

Rodgers played for three NFL teams: Green Bay Packers (2005–2023), New York Jets (2023–2024), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025–2026). He won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2011, but his brief tenure with the Jets was troubled. The omission was just the latest in a series of public jabs aimed at his former team

Rodgers revealed his frustration with the Jets’ management during a February 2025 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. He said he flew from California to New Jersey for a 15-minute meeting with Aaron Glenn, only to be told within 20 seconds that the team was “going in a different direction at quarterback.”

His move to the Steelers was essentially a response to that treatment. Rodgers faced the Jets earlier this season in Week 1, giving him a chance to perform against the team that chose not to keep him. The new Steelers quarterback got the last laugh that day, tossing for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-32 win. In fact, the veteran quarterback couldn’t resist taking a dig at the team even after that win.

“It was nice to win, especially hearing some of the catcalls out there and the boo-birds. I’m not sensitive about that, I expected that, I kind of liked that,” Rodgers told the media. “There were probably people in the organization who didn’t think I could play anymore.”

The game showed the tension from his time with the Jets. Rodgers not mentioning the franchise in his recent presser further shows his lingering feelings from his time with the team. It stands out compared to his long, successful years in Green Bay and Pittsburgh. He’s known for speaking his mind, and this dig only further proved this.

Whether Rodgers decides to retire or return, his legacy is secure. Fans will remember his dominance with Green Bay, the unforgettable Super Bowl win, and his remarkable career highlights.

Steelers’ Wild-Card dreams end as Rodgers shares his stance on retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended in disappointment after their wild-card loss to the Houston Texans on Monday. Despite multiple chances, big plays never came. In the post-game conference, Aaron Rodgers admitted frustration, saying the team couldn’t get the spark needed to turn the game in their favor. Later, he was also asked about his stance on retiring at the age of 42.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions.” Aaron Rodgers said.

Even with the season ending on a pick-six, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he is not letting that moment write his final chapter. The veteran quarterback insisted he will not rush into a retirement decision, stressing that he wants time and space to think through what comes next. Whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, Rodgers has not closed the book on returning as a QB1 just yet.

This loss marks a hard end to the Steelers’ season. They had chances but couldn’t capitalize, and Houston’s defense proved too strong. The night ended with a loss on the scoreboard, but Rodgers made one thing clear after it all: this chapter is closed, yet the final page of his career remains unwritten.