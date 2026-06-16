Aaron Rodgers Takes On Steelers Mentorship Role Weeks After Saying It Was “Not in My Job Description”

It marks the second year in a row that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a rookie as a backup. Last year, it was Will Howard, and this year it is former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The 42-year-old had a great relationship with Howard, despite the player not having played a single NFL snap last season.

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In 2026, Allar seems to be getting the opportunity to learn from one of the league’s best. Although initially it seemed like Rodgers expressed his doubts about taking over the mentor role this season, he has now gotten into the groove and is proving to improve the Steelers QB room once again.

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“With me, specifically, he’s pulled me aside during practice to talk through some drill work or things to focus on through different drills,” Allar said last week, via Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation. “In the film room, [he’s] just asking me questions of what I was seeing, what I was looking at, and why. [He’s] giving me a lot of good knowledge. I’m really excited to keep learning from him. Obviously, he’s one of the best to ever do it in this game. So the opportunity I have is one I’m not going to take for granted.”

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602273707

After the second session of the OTAs on May 20, Rodgers was asked if it was part of his job to develop Howard and Allar. He rolled back the years to reminisce when Brett Favre was asked a similar question about him, and his answer was indeed on point.

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“To coin a phrase after a guy that I’ve followed, it’s not in my job description, but I think it’s a great opportunity, for sure, to be able to mentor those guys,” said Aaron Rodgers following the second OTA.

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Rodgers did a phenomenal job of learning under Favre. After his departure, he took over the reins in Green Bay and even won them a Super Bowl.

Allar finds himself in a situation Rodgers was in over two decades ago. For the first three seasons, he was a backup to Brett Favre and learned the core of the game before leading them to Super XLV victory. While Rodgers’ response left questions, it is clear from what Howard and Allar have said so far that the four-time MVP has been doing a phenomenal job.

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“It means a lot to me, all the backups I’ve had over the years, and I have a good relationship still to this day with those guys, the fun I had with Will last year,” said Aaron Rodgers. “[I’ll] try and mentor Drew as much as he wants me to, and keep staying on Will.”

It is still unclear what Allar’s position is going to look like on the depth chart. But he is leaving no stone unturned in showing the Steelers coaching staff why he was touted as one of the best QBs in the class.

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Drew Allar came out as one of the biggest surprises in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs

Drew Allar missed most of the college season in 2025 because of a broken ankle. So, there were a lot of questions when the Steelers picked him. However, the quarterback has answered back to all the critics who questioned him after delivering a top performance during the OTAs. According to Sports Illustrated, Allar was one of the winners of the Steelers OTAs.

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Initially, when he arrived, it looked like he needed to be “completely rebuilt.” He was not that great in the first week and did not make any significant throws either. But last week, he was a completely different player. He made accurate throws and big completions, which impressed the coaching staff. He has shown significant improvement since the time he arrived.

“With Drew Allar, it’s not about where he’s starting out; it’s where he ends up and how quickly you start to see progress. So you’re starting to see some signs in terms of him getting more comfortable with the new footwork,” Mike DeFabo said on his podcast.

Despite the initial doubts, Drew Allar is settling well in Pittsburgh. His capabilities have improved, and an NFL veteran has taken him under his wings. It is more than he could ever ask for. While he will have to absorb the professional league from the sidelines in his rookie season, he may still have to be ready in case an opportunity presents itself to him. So, it remains to be seen how he performs, irrespective of when he gets the chance.