Aaron Rodgers Throws Jets Under the Bus After Steelers QB Failed to Keep Mike Tomlin’s Wish

What happens when one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation pulls the curtain back on where he’s been and where he’s going? Aaron Rodgers is never afraid to tell it straight, and this week was no different. As he blatantly minced “A bad team!” you might wonder, for what? The four-time MVP found himself reflecting not only on his decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer but also on what his final year with the New York Jets really meant. For fans paying close attention, the subtext was unmistakable.

Rodgers admitted the past two seasons wore him down, not only the Achilles injury that wrecked 2023 but also the reality of playing for a team that simply didn’t measure up. But what caught people off guard was the way he described his time in New York while explaining why it took him months to commit to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin had wanted him in black and gold since March, yet Rodgers slow-played the process, working out with DK Metcalf privately, learning Arthur Smith’s approach up close, before he finally signed in June. That self-imposed delay is now colliding with the urgency Tomlin demanded at camp.

The truth crystallized when Rodgers went unfiltered: “Obviously we were a bad team,” he said bluntly while talking about his former team. “But there were other things that made it tough as well… I wanted a clean slate, and I wanted to give everybody else a clean slate.” The quarterback’s candor was striking, calling his former squad “a bad team” while defending his right to take extra time before embracing Pittsburgh. That contrast, Tomlin pleading urgency while Rodgers tapped the brakes, is driving one of the most fascinating quarterback stories of the summer.

This wasn’t just about escaping a losing record; it was a full-blown cultural reconnaissance mission. Rodgers made it clear his hesitation was rooted in ensuring Pittsburgh was the right fit from top to bottom. “I wanted to…get to know Mike [Tomlin] and get to know Arthur [Smith] and then obviously wide receiver number one,” he continued, referencing Metcalf. His mission was to rediscover his passion for the game, something he felt had faded. “I fell in love with this game when I was 5 years old and I wanted to get that love back…in the twilight of my career.”

DK Metcalf, now Rodgers’ WR1, immediately came to his new quarterback’s defense, telling Cam Heyward, “He gets a lot of sh*t for no reason in my eyes. He’s been nothing but nice.” That backing matters inside a locker room, trying to rebrand itself after back-to-back offensive overhauls. While Rodgers ripped the Jets publicly, he simultaneously positioned himself as a player intent on falling back in love with football, not just padding a résumé. The tension between those two realities is defining the Steelers’ preseason narrative.

Mike Tomlin pushes urgency while Aaron Rodgers waits

Tomlin, characteristically, pushed for speed. “It’s important we don’t waste days in transition,” he said at camp, a familiar refrain about urgency and cohesion. To him, every snap in August is precious. The problem: Rodgers hasn’t taken one in preseason, protected on the sideline while Mason Rudolph and even QB4 Skylar Thompson get live reps. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith even praised Thompson’s sharpness, a subtle reminder that the system is being built to function regardless of who’s under center.

That’s where Rodgers’ slow-cooked approach cuts both ways. On one hand, he was right to learn from Metcalf, feel out Smith, and clear preconceived notions before reigniting his competitiveness. On the other hand, Tomlin’s wish back in March was simple: Rodgers in early, anchoring installs, setting the tempo. Instead, Pittsburgh is now compressing months of chemistry-building into mere weeks.

The risk is obvious. Last season in New York, Rodgers’ best stretch came late, nearly 1,700 yards and 13 TDs in the second half of the schedule, because it took time to feel his body and find rhythm. If the same calendar lag repeats in Pittsburgh, the Steelers could stumble into September already a step behind. Yet the reward, if Rodgers and Metcalf’s growing bond clicks out of the gate, is that this offense immediately becomes one of the AFC’s most dangerous.

For Rodgers, calling out the Jets wasn’t just criticism; it was context. He wanted to make clear why this new environment, even if delayed, matters more. But Tomlin’s clock is always ticking. In Pittsburgh, urgency isn’t optional. Rodgers knows that, and so does everyone else in Latrobe. The question is whether his patience, in direct defiance of Tomlin’s wish, will prove costly or brilliant once September comes.