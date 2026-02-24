Aaron Rodgers Tipped for a New Role as Steelers Ridiculed for Focusing on Veteran QB

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251109_hlf_aj4_021

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251109_hlf_aj4_021

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers may return to the Pittsburgh Steelers with an extended role

A young quarterback is waiting in the shadows

The big gamble for the Steelers may be whether experience can still outweigh time

As the veteran Aaron Rodgers eyes a return for another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he may not just lead the offense but have an added responsibility on his shoulders. The former Steelers quarterback, Charlie Batch, recently opened up about Rodgers’ possible new role next season while talking with talkSPORT USA.

“We don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to come back, ” said Charlie with uncertainty. “If he does ultimately, he’s going to help Will Howard in learning this system and then being able to now pass it off to him, and hopefully he is the quarterback of the future for the next 10 years.”

Howard became part of the Steelers roster in 2025 when he was picked in the sixth round. Therefore, he already spent his first season closely observing the ten-time Pro Bowler. Last season, Rodgers was the QB1, while Mason Rudolph was his backup, and the rookie was a third-choice quarterback, adding depth.

The 24-year-old spent the majority of the rookie season recovering from a hand injury, which he suffered during training camp. And when he returned as an active member of the roster in November, he didn’t get the opportunity to play any regular-season games. Despite spending a year with the black and gold, he has yet to make his NFL debut.

On the other hand, Rodgers has a track record of mentoring young quarterbacks. For example, in the final days of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, he spent three seasons with Jordan Love. During their time together, Love learned from the veteran’s experience and leadership, and the two shared a positive relationship. Today, Jordan plays as the primary quarterback of the Packers.

With Howard likely to spend another season watching the star player, he could follow a similar developmental path to Jordan Love. The Steelers would hope he becomes a long-term and reliable quarterback option.

While many football fans are thrilled to see the 42-year-old in action once again, the franchise might be relying excessively on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Steelers’ heavy reliance on Aaron Rodgers draws growing criticism

Spending 21 seasons at the highest level, Rodgers has built a legacy that few will ever come close to matching in terms of longevity or quality. However, his production in the past few seasons hasn’t been up to his usual standard.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently took a jab at the Steelers for giving an overwhelming level of focus on the QB, who will probably call it a day after the next season.

“Rodgers’ value goes down as he continues to step onto the field, with the future Hall of Famer offering virtually no ceiling for a Steelers team that remains desperate to make the playoffs and entirely incurious about what it would be like to go any further,” Barnwell wrote sarcastically. “For these Steelers, the mid-40s version of Rodgers is the perfect quarterback.”

The Steelers QB1 is indeed a shadow of his former self now. In his first season with the Steelers, he showed flashes of his prime, but failed to maintain consistency, which could be a recurring issue next season, considering he is 42. He recorded 3322 passing yards and failed to rank among the top-ten QBs in the league. With 24 touchdowns, he was 13th in the league.

With age, his feet have slowed down, and the accuracy isn’t as sharp as in his prime. Nevertheless, given his past success with Mike McCarthy at the Green Bay Packers, it will be interesting to see if they can recreate the old magic at the Acrisure Stadium next season.