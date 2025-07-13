Aaron Rodgers to Change Neglected Steelers Player’s Career Before Retirement After Jerome Bettis’ Demand, Says Insider

Aaron Rodgers didn’t receive the anticipated welcome in the NFL, with Brett Favre clearly stating that he wasn’t responsible for training his backup. But A-Rod chose a different path. Not only did he welcome Jordan Love with open arms. He even took two steps ahead by revealing his desire to train him. The veteran QB said in 2020, “I’ve always had great relationships with my backups and always loved helping those guys out in any way. The more questions they have, the more answers I have.” 5 years later, the Steelers want him to bring the same approach to their offense. It involves elevating Jaylen Warren, a player who’s never had the spotlight but just might be ready for it.

For three years, Warren’s been that dependable guy in the background. He started his NFL journey as an undrafted player. But he’s carved out a role with grit, balance, and a per-carry average that rivals starters across the league. At 4.8 yards per carry through 48 games, Warren hasn’t just been efficient, he’s been remarkably consistent, even while stuck in a limited role behind Najee Harris.

Now, with Harris headed to the Chargers and a rookie, Kaleb Johnson, still learning the playbook, there’s an opening. Bleacher Report‘s Moe Moton made a prediction that Jaylen Warren is set to have a breakout season in 2025. The insider chose 5 running backs, and the Steelers RB is one of them. For a running back who’s spent most of his career fighting through cluttered traffic, Aaron Rodgers’ presence is a dream scenario.

The Steelers are transitioning offensively for the veteran QB. In his 2nd year as the Steelers’ OC, Arthur Smith doesn’t need a 230-pound bruiser to run his system. He needs someone who makes the right read, hits the hole, and doesn’t dance. At 5-foot-8, 204 pounds, Warren does all of that.

Warren’s never been handed the job. And sure, Kaleb Johnson could come into camp and bulldoze his way into the conversation. But Warren has the trust of Mike Tomlin, who said this offseason that he “certainly” believes the fourth-year back can handle more touches. And Warren isn’t lacking in confidence either, he’s got “no doubt” that he’s ready to lead.

So maybe this isn’t just a make-or-break year for Rodgers. Maybe it’s the year Jaylen Warren finally steps out from the shadows. He might never be the face of the offense. But under Rodgers, with the right scheme and the right moment, he doesn’t have to be. And for once, everything seems aligned for him to take it. A request from a Super Bowl winner might push his case as well.

Steelers legend makes a huge demand for Aaron Rodgers

In his first year with the Steelers, Mike Tomlin won a Super Bowl. But what gets ignored is Ben Roethlisberger‘s promise to RB Jerome Bettis after 2005. The veteran promised him a Super Bowl ticket in 2006 if he stayed. He did, and the rest is history. Years later, the RB advised Mike Tomlin if he wants his 2nd trophy.

The Black and the Gold are focused on their receiving game. But the Steelers legend warned them on The Dan Patrick Show. He didn’t sugarcoat his philosophy while saying, “If you ask Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball 40 times, that’s a mistake.” The Bus doesn’t throw around statements like that lightly. And he has been the face of their identity, the strong running game.

He even wholeheartedly praised Jaylen Warren on the Jim Rome Show, “I think Jaylen Warren is a really good running back.” Bettis didn’t deny Aaron Rodgers’ greatness. He just made it painfully clear that Rodgers is 41. Still elite upstairs, but the legs, the escapability, the off-script magic isn’t the same as 2011, A-Rod’s MVP season. “You want them to play action,” he said. That’s not a request, it’s a demand.

The SB winner further explained, “He’s moving. He’s getting the ball out. He’s, you know, quick in the huddle, out of the huddle, running. So, I think running the ball is a big part of what they need to do.” And yet the Steelers, in one breath, are trying to make this about fireworks. They brought in Rodgers. Then Metcalf.

Next thing you know, everyone’s fantasizing about 35 throws a game, vertical shots, and Rodgers launching vintage back-shoulder lasers. Bettis knows it’s dangerous. The last thing you want is a 41-year-old quarterback taking hits behind a new offensive line.

The Steelers have a golden opportunity here. But it only works if they let Rodgers be the veteran assassin, not the young gunslinger.