Aaron Rodgers to Finally Make Mike Tomlin Lose All Authority With Steelers, Says ESPN Insider

In the steel shadows of a city known for its resilience, a risky gamble’s trajectory is about to unfold. The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t truly messed up a coaching bet in nearly two decades. 18 straight seasons without a losing record, that’s HC Mike Tomlin’s badge of honor. Like he put it back in January ’25: “What you mentioned is my story… It’s not this collective’s story. Many of these guys involved do not tote those bags. I happily tote those bags. But it’s not something I’m going to project on the collective.” Okay, that’s a mature talk from the HC, taking the responsibility. But for the team forged in Steel City, you’d have to wonder how long before the city stops taking any excuses.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers could help with that. Sure, that means entering into the town this summer with the weight of his football legacy and the clock ticking louder than ever. So, the city’s faithful couldn’t help but ask: What if this final throw of the dice is the one that finally breaks Tomlin’s iron grip on the Steelers? As Pittsburgh shimmered in the July heat, Tomlin – the NFL’s ultimate survivor – faced a challenge unlike any before. The Steelers, once famed for consistency under center, have become serial shoppers for vets. Last year, Russell Wilson fizzled out in a failed experiment that saw Tomlin as the architect of the move. Benching Justin Fields had already caught some strays, as insiders noted OC Arthur Smith thought Fields was the solution to the playoff drought.

Now, with Rodgers leading Pittsburgh under center, this experiment could determine the HC’s authority over QB choices. As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor notes, Tomlin isn’t going anywhere because of his contract extension. But the question about his “legacy” is a different ball game. Pryor writes, “It marks the second year in a row Tomlin led the charge to bring in an aging quarterback in an attempt to end the ever-growing playoff-loss streak, which dates back to 2016.” If Wilson’s collapse was a gut punch, Rodgers’ potential failure could be a knockout blow to Tomlin’s influence in the organization. Pryor further doubles down that Tomlin “deserves significant credit for doing more with less over the years. But he should also take the heat when his gambles don’t pay off.” And Rodgers won’t make things easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061020 ARCHIExCARPENTER

AD

Rodgers, “pretty sure” this is his final season, knows he’s not just auditioning to end Pittsburgh’s postseason drought. He’s Tomlin’s last stand. Back with the Jets, Rodgers failed to spark that old Packers flame that led him to a Super Bowl win and his MVP status. It’s already been 15 years since that iconic XLV Super Bowl. With Rodgers hitting 42 this December, that old spark could just be a distant memory. Through the offseason training, A-Rod was notably slower than ever before. As Pryor writes about Rodgers, it’s more a coin flip for him than a promise, “2025 could be the perfect way for Rodgers to end his Hall of Fame career…. Or it could add another disappointing closing chapter to his legacy,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Wilson’s failed tenure, Rodgers’ acquisition looks like desperation disguised as wisdom. The Steelers traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, sending away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, all in hopes the new mix would pay instant dividends. Yet, nothing will matter if the Rodgers experiment tanks. The regular-season magic – Tomlin’s undefeated streak against losing records – is no longer enough. As for Rodgers, he’s already shifting his focus this season from savior to sage. Stepping into old roles and driving himself to shape the next generation.

Aaron Rodgers’ new mission before retirement

This is the final year for Aaron Rodgers. As he noted on the Pat McAfee Show, that’s why he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. But If Tomlin’s authority is tied to Rodgers’ success, there’s another undercurrent flowing in the Steel City. A-Rod is taking up the mentorship mantle in stride. After helping Jordan Love transition to QB1 back with the Packers, he has a similar plan in Pittsburgh… Preparing the Steelers for the long game after him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers noted he’s going to do his best not to interrupt the room in meetings (something Aaron Glenn was afraid he might do with the Jets.) If he has questions, he’ll take them to the QB coach Tom Arth “on the side.” As for the QB room lined with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and an excited Will Howard, he’s going to share everything he knows. “As we get into this, I want to help those guys out… Mason’s played a lot of football, so does Sky, and Will’s a rookie. And so I pulled them aside during one of the days and I said, ‘Listen, I want to help you as much as possible.’” A-Rod has found his seat next to Howard in meetings. And Howard notes “He’s been so awesome to me so far.” The mentorship role is in full stride for Rodgers.

This approach brings both hope and worry. Rodgers’ experience can elevate the next generation. But if his on-field play mirrors last year’s checkdowns and hesitations (6.6 yards per attempt, his shortest in a full season), Pittsburgh’s campaign could crater. Will Rodgers deliver better plays this year? The answer will echo not just through the season, but through the very legacy of Pittsburgh football. For now, the only certainty is suspense. A city, a coach, and a quarterback all searching for the fairy-tale ending – not knowing what the story will be in the end.