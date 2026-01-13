brand-logo
Aaron Rodgers Unleashes Expletive-Laced Rant After Steelers’ Offense Collapses vs. Texans

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 12, 2026 | 11:55 PM EST

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense completely collapsed during their 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. A sideline moment caught on camera showed just how frustrated the veteran had become.

“He didn’t F—ING do what he was supposed to do,” Rodgers can be heard saying in a clip shared by reporter Dov Kleiman.

According to Kleiman, Rodgers appeared furious with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith following a short five-play possession that ended in yet another punt. The frustration was understandable, as Pittsburgh’s attack looked flat for most of the night, scoring just 175 total yards without a single score.

The Steelers lost 30–6 to the Texans, bringing their playoff run to another disappointing end.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

