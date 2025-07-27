Aaron Rodgers Wants Revenge as Pittsburgh Turns On Steelers QB

How does a four-time MVP walk into Steelers camp…and get upstaged by QB4? Welcome to Pittsburgh, where loyalty is earned one snap at a time – and apparently, Will Howard just jumped the line. When the Steelers opened camp in Latrobe on Saturday, fans didn’t save their loudest roar for Aaron Rodgers, the Hall-of-Famer-in-waiting. Nope. That honor went to Howard, who currently sits fourth on the depth chart.

One sharp pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig later, and the place erupted. “The people love Will Howard,” reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The current QB4 on the depth chart gets a MASSIVE reaction from the crowd,” as per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. And Rodgers noticed. Oh, he definitely noticed.

Speaking to NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt during Back Together Weekend, the new Steelers QB couldn’t hide the edge in his voice when asked about opening his season at MetLife – aka, Jet Life – against the team that dumped him. “Did they have any inside info? Who were they talking to?” he asked, smirking. “I’d love to know…I’m excited. You know, we get to play to play the Jets.” Translation: Circle Week 1. That’s not just a game, that’s a payback tour kickoff.

Let’s not forget: Rodgers wasn’t just released by New York. He was summoned across the country for a 20-second breakup. Without any warning or respect. Just a thanks-but-no-thanks to a legend. So yeah, the boos – or lack of cheers – from Steelers fans might not sting. But that Jets game? That’s personal. And if Will Howard is QB4 now, Rodgers is playing like QB1 with a vengeance.