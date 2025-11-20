Aaron Rodgers Wants to Battle Injury as Mike Tomlin Keen on Shift Amid Steelers’ Playoff Slide

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Pittsburgh Steelers now face the one thing they couldn’t afford: an injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. For Head Coach Mike Tomlin, the injury forces a difficult decision at the worst possible time, as a season teetering on the edge demands stability, not uncertainty. However, the veteran QB doesn’t want that to keep him away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city,” Aaron Rodgers said about facing the Chicago Bears. “It’s a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans, and a great place to play.”

Rodgers plans to suit up against the Bears despite a fracture to his left, non-throwing wrist. Coach Tomlin confirmed he does not need surgery, giving the Steelers hope for Week 12. The injury occurred on a second-down play late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals when he fell backward under pressure. Rodgers has since dismissed concerns and pushed to stay in the lineup and is currently questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a safety thing. I’m going to leave that up to Mr. Coach Tomlin,” Rodgers said.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251109_hlf_aj4_159

Rodgers’ approach follows a familiar pattern. He once played an entire 2018 season with an MCL issue suffered in Week 1 against the Bears when Roy Robertson-Harris, a defensive tackle, landed on his knee. After exiting briefly, Rodgers returned in the third quarter, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-23 victory. In that season, he started for 16 games despite the injury and completed 372 passes of 597 attempts for 4,442 yards, scoring 25 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers wants to do the same now, but his age adds weight to every decision. Currently 41, he’ll turn 42 in December after the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. The timeline raises questions because in June 2025, he said this could be his final season. Every snap now feels like part of a farewell run.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated that he is “pretty sure” 2025 will be the final season of his 25-year NFL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything,” Rodgers stated. “This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.

Historically, another factor could be when Rodgers faced the Bears in 2013. During the Week 9 game at home, he suffered a major collarbone injury after linebacker Shea McClellin sacked Rodgers. That moment sits in the background as it derailed Green Bay’s playoff push, limiting Rodgers to just 9 games.

“Aaron always wants to play,” Mike Tomlin said. “Opponent has nothing to do with it. It’s his love affair with the game of football. It’s his body, so certainly he’s going to be a component of the discussion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers prepares for another meeting with Chicago in Week 12 of the 2025 season, aware of the risks his decisions carry. Nevertheless, Tomlin seems to respect Rodgers’ push and believes a veteran who played through multiple injuries can steady the team and extend their season.

But a critical question that cannot be answered until Rodgers enters the field against the Bears is whether he can continue the Packers-like trend of resilience in Pittsburgh?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin’s Steelers face a critical 9% defining moment as playoff odds tighten

The Steelers enter Week 12 with their playoff hopes slipping and the Bears game now carrying real weight. With Aaron Rodgers still questionable and a veteran backup, Mason Rudolph preparing for meaningful snaps, Pittsburgh understands how quickly the matchup could shift their postseason path.

“He’s a great backup, was super helpful during the Week. I was super fired up watching him go up and down the field and those couple drives he had,” Rodgers said of Rudolph. “I’m thankful for the way he played, the way he prepares. He’s a lot more type A, I would say, than I am with the preparation.”

Rudolph was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft. He boosted the Steelers’ push to the playoffs in three starts to close the 2023 season. In fact, Rudolph replaced Rodgers in the second half and started the final three regular-season games and led the Steelers to a 3-0 finish.

“I got plenty of experience going back and forth in different roles,” Rudolph said. “It’s part of what’s probably chilled out my personality a little bit. I just say, ‘Screw it,’ and I just roll with the punches.”

The Steelers’ recent stretch exposes the same pattern that has followed all year. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20, yet the losses of 25-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers and 35-25 to the Packers pulled momentum away. A revenge 34-12 win against the Bengals briefly corrected their course, but the injuries and inconsistency continue to shape their standing.

The Bears game sits between them and the most demanding part of their schedule. NFL projections place Pittsburgh’s playoff probability at 45%. If they beat the Bears, that number jumps to 56%. If they lose, it drops to 36%. The difference shows how much hinges on one game. Coach Tomlin would surely be keen on a win, shifting their playoff probability drastically.

The Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions hold strong postseason positions in their divisions, and each game will demand near-perfect execution. The Steelers know a win this week provides them breathing room they lack.