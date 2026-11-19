Aaron Rodgers threw for 143 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ blowout loss to Cincinnati, and Michael Pittman Jr. could be the fix. The wide receiver returned to practice Wednesday after being placed on injured reserve last month. If the foot holds up, he could play Sunday in Philadelphia and give Rodgers another target alongside DK Metcalf.

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“Obviously, if he’s healthy, you know, he had some plays today,” Aaron Rodgers said, per DK Pittsburgh Sports. “We just gotta get him feeling good about the plan and his body, and Pitt’s a savvy player. He’s a gamer, so if he feels good to go, then that’ll help our offense.”

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Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ passing game could really use some help right now. Coming off a blowout loss to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (now 6-3) watched Rodgers finish with just two touchdowns. The Bengals shut down DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard for most of the night, and the offense never found a rhythm.

DK Metcalf was targeted six times and caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, including a 32-yard reception.

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Pittsburgh managed only 222 yards of total offense against Cincinnati, which Joe Burrow and the Bengals more than doubled. Rodgers didn’t hide his frustration after the game.

“I’m not happy with the way we performed on offense. Started really slow, couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter, so it’s very disappointing,” Rodgers said.

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He pointed to the team’s own mistakes as part of the problem.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays. Couldn’t really get going and didn’t hit any passes,” he said. “We just couldn’t get anything going on offense for a long time.”

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So the timing of Wednesday’s practice was welcome. Michael Pittman Jr. was back on the field, and his 21-day window to return from injured reserve officially opened. Wide receivers Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman and rookie guard Gennings Dunker joined him as the group started the road back.

Pittman was limited, but he said it simply felt good to be out there and part of the team again. Sitting out has clearly worn on him.

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“It’s definitely challenging because you want to prove to all your teammates so you can actually play football,” Pittman said. “So luckily, most of these guys I’ve played against, and they just know me from playing football for so long, but still you want to go out and prove it every single day.”

That kind of impatience makes sense given how his season has gone. Pittsburgh landed him from Indianapolis in a March trade along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, then locked him in with a $59 million extension over three years.

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The idea was that he would take some pressure off Metcalf, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

Foot trouble has followed him around. A right foot injury limited him in the preseason, and plantar fasciitis in his left foot kept him out of the Week 2 game against New England. He has appeared in just three games since developing a different problem in the same foot during the Oct. 1 loss to Cleveland.

In his three games for Pittsburgh this season, he has started all three. He has been targeted 12 times and caught seven passes for 89 yards, an average of 12.7 yards per reception. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet.

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Last month, he aggravated the injury in practice, and coach Mike McCarthy said he was expected to miss multiple weeks, which led to the move to injured reserve.

Whether he suits up Sunday in Philadelphia comes down to how well he moves, and Pittman acknowledged that the call belongs to the coaches.

“Just being out there when I’m needed, those opportunities out there to create plays, throw some nice blocks and play hard,” Pittman, Junior, said. “Just bring that physicality and be someone the guys can depend on.”

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He also made clear he’s ready for whatever the game demands.

“(I’ll) be there for any situation; if it’s a run-the-ball type game, I’m in there to block safeties and linebackers. If it’s a pass game, great, get out there and catch some passes.”

The Steelers rank 19th in the NFL in total offense this season, per ESPN. Through nine games, they have 2,849 yards, or 316.6 per game. They average 200.4 passing yards (1,804) and 116.1 rushing yards per game, and they have scored 22.0 points per game.

Those numbers fit the story of the Cincinnati loss. For a passing attack that just sputtered, a healthy and physical Pittman might be exactly the spark Rodgers has been missing.