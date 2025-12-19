Aaron Rodgers’ Worst Nightmare Makes Unretirement Decision With Sly Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Suh's recent comments have sparked speculation that he might return to the field

Rodgers publicly labeled Suh one of the "dirtiest players in the history of the league"

Suh was one of the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s active quarterback leader with 21 seasons under his belt, has seen it all, and only a few things rattle him anymore. But one player stepping onto the field always made the QB sweat bullets, forcing him to play extra carefully. Now, years later, that same nightmare is hinting at a comeback that could shake up the league again.

“Phillip Rivers with a 200 business IQ move right here. And no doubt with 10 kids on that roster. If any of you teams need a d-tackle to finish out some games in about four years from now, you know who to call. Shout out to my guy Phillip at 44 years old. That’s my dog, great competition. Make sure you use that brown brown call, so I get off on the line,” said former DT Ndamukong Suh in his Instagram reel.

Suh retired this offseason with a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of his father’s death. But this new video hints at unretirement because of the smart financial angle. Suh has five years of health and dental insurance locked in, thanks to his 13 credited seasons under NFL Players Association rules. That coverage runs until 2030.

So the Super Bowl champion could make a clever investment play, just like Philip Rivers. He came back after the 2020 season, right when his insurance was about to expire, renewing it for another five years.

For Suh, turning the conversation financial fits perfectly, as he hosts the No Free Lunch podcast, offering investment strategies. But back in his NFL days, he was a total menace. The guy wreaked havoc on offensive lines, especially targeting quarterbacks and throwing them off their game.

Since joining the league, Suh racked up awards nearly every year with his elite play. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie with the Detroit Lions. After three more Pro Bowls there, he bolted to the Miami Dolphins on a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time.

In 2015, he signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, with $60 million fully guaranteed. However, he was released after three seasons, then had stints with the Rams and Buccaneers before wrapping up with the Eagles. Suh’s aggressive style made him a legend and a terror on the field.

Why is Ndamukong Suh the most feared defensive tackle?

Suh built a long rap sheet of fines for roughing up quarterbacks. We’re talking Jake Delhomme, Jay Cutler, Rodgers, and Baker Mayfield, among others. He collected 13 total fines over his career. No wonder Rodgers saw him as QB enemy number one.

“Most feared player? I wouldn’t say feared, because it’s hard to admit you’re scared of somebody. However, any time we played the Lions, when Ndamukong Suh was on the field. Earmuffs, yeah, you had to watch out. One of the dirtiest players in the history of the league,” Rodgers said on the YNK podcast in the offseason.

Take 2014, for instance. Suh faced a suspension for intentionally stepping on Rodgers’ leg, but he appealed it successfully, turning it into a $70,000 fine instead. His rep among quarterbacks is legendary. Even Tom Brady named him as someone he dreaded facing.

“A lot of guys,” Brady said on the podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul. “Ray Lewis was at the top. Ndamukong Suh—I didn’t like getting hit by him…So, yeah. That’s not fun.”

Suh declared free agency in 2023, chatted with teams about joining up, but never signed anywhere. He finally retired this season. Maybe this is all just an insurance play; who really knows what the D-Tackle has up his sleeve?