“Absolutely Awful”: Ben Roethlisberger Goes Off on CBS Broadcast for Not Explaining Steelers’ Lost Timeout

There were several crucial moments in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ disappointing 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears. One such might be the Steelers’ lost timeout during a play. But that may have gone unnoticed as Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger argued about the lack of proper explanation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During his appearance on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, he called out the CBS broadcast for failing to show the reason behind the Steelers’ lost timeout.

“CBS; it was the worst broadcast I’d ever seen. And that’s unfair to JJ and Ian (Eagle) because I think they actually do a great job. The TV, the production, whatever it was absolutely awful, which (I) don’t expect them to pick up the show at all. But I mean, you were catching half plays, and it was just terrible. No replays. Like endzone kickoffs, and you don’t get to see anything like it’s terrible,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before criticizing the broadcast, he expressed his hopes to learn more about what happened in that situation.

It was during the third down play when the Steelers lost their last timeout because cornerback James Pierre got hurt. However, the clock was already stopped because of an incomplete pass, so the timeout felt unnecessary. The Steelers’ offense got the ball back with 1:28 left but no timeouts.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_161

But the offense got rushed and couldn’t execute cleanly. So, this was a crucial part of the game. Apart from the timeouts, there were several issues with the Steelers’ offense that cost them the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such was when they decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the first half instead of taking the easy field goal. The quarterback run didn’t work, and they ended up turning the ball over. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t hesitate to point out the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“If you can’t get a yard, you don’t deserve to win,” Tomlin said.

What’s worse is that this defeat has also left the Steelers in a tough spot for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steelers’ playoff push hits a rough patch

What hurts most is that this was a game the Steelers had in their hands and then let it slip away. Costly penalties and turnovers handed points to Chicago. They scored 14 points on their turnovers. With the loss, Pittsburgh falls to 6-5 and suddenly finds itself on the playoff bubble.

Even just a few weeks ago, the Steelers were sitting at the top spot of the AFC North. But things changed quickly for them. The road ahead doesn’t get any smoother, either. The Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and then the Baltimore Ravens. Their postseason hopes could go up in smoke if they don’t fix the issues soon.

“The hourglass is going, and the sand is falling through,” veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said. “There’s not a lot of time for mistakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the Steelers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for their next game against the Bills (7-4). But it won’t be easy against head coach Sean McDermott’s squad, who are also hungry to bounce back and stay in the AFC playoff race.