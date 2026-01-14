brand-logo
Adam Thielen Announces Retirement After Steelers’ Playoff Exit Against Texans

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 14, 2026 | 11:33 AM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers are crumbling. Their first blow came in the Wild Card round when they lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans. Then, head coach Mike Tomlin decided to hang up his headset and walk away from the Steelers. And now, wide receiver Adam Thielen has also decided to hang up his cleats.

“What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing!” Thielen wrote on an Instagram story capping off his retirement. “Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years. It has meant everything to my family and I!”

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

Sports

Sports

