After Reconciling With Aaron Rodgers, Paranormal Podcaster Brother Luke Shares “Pretty Special” Family Moment

After years of family estrangement, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be making some amends in his personal life. The veteran quarterback has reconnected with his family, as his brother is offering a glimpse into their renewed bond through a heartfelt post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aaron’s brother, Luke Rodgers, posted a carousel of photos featuring the QB and his family with the caption, “Last weekend was pretty special. 💛🖤”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post added to the recent signs that the bonds within the Rodgers family are improving. While Aaron has generally kept his private life away from the public eye, the recent family photos and comments about reconciliation offer a rare look at the more personal side of the NFL star.

Luke had previously spoken publicly about missing his younger brother. In 2016, the host of Blurry Creatures post expressed hope that the family would reunite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] — we miss our brother. I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family,” Luke said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For context, Aaron’s estrangement began when his younger brother, Jordan, appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016 and publicly discussed the QB’s distance from the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan, also a former NFL player, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft and subsequently released in July 2013. After a one-month stint with the Miami Dolphins, he left the NFL.

Aaron remained silent publicly until his 2024 Netflix documentary, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, where he addressed the personal differences that had led to the estrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was quiet about it because I thought the best way to do it was don’t talk about it publicly,” Aaron said, according to The People. “And what did they do? They go on a bulls–t show and leave two empty chairs.

“They all agreed, like, this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show … But like, a dinner that was during the [NFL] season, that I was never asked to go to, not that I would’ve gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2026, the Steelers QB revealed that he had reconnected with his brothers after meeting with their parents and Luke. The 42-year-old also acknowledged that the conversations had been difficult but said he was in a much better place.

“The last day they (his mom and dad) were in Chico was the day I met them there at their house, the house I bought them and built for them. And so, full circle. A couple weeks after that, went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother [Luke Rodgers], and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother [Jordan Rodgers]. It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the brothers have not shared all the details, these posts show that their efforts to repair their relationships have continued.

For Aaron, the family connection comes at a time when he is preparing for his final NFL season. The four-time MVP has spent much of his time under intense public scrutiny, but his family relationships have been a more private and complicated part of his story.

For now, the updates point to meaningful change in the Rodgers family story. For fans who followed their estrangement for years, seeing the brothers share family moments again may have been a surprise for sure.