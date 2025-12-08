brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Steelers Announce Concerning DK Metcalf News Just Hours After Beating Ravens

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 8, 2025 | 9:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Steelers Announce Concerning DK Metcalf News Just Hours After Beating Ravens

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 8, 2025 | 9:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Pittsburgh Steelers should’ve been celebrating their Week 14 win, but the mood shifted quickly. Just hours after the win, a new development about wide receiver DK Metcalf left fans worried.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“DK Metcalf took a hard shot during the game and the goal was to rule out any significant internal injuries,” NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his latest post on X, Rapoport revealed Metcalf’s health status following the hit he suffered in the last game. According to him, the receiver’s status for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins remains uncertain, with doctors saying it’s too early to know how the injury will affect him. Thankfully, the extra day before the game offers some hope. This update came shortly after the Steelers edged out the Baltimore Ravens in a 27-22 victory on Sunday.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved