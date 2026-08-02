Steelers Announce Legendary GM’s Hall of Honor Induction Along With Few Others

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new chapter in their history as the team opened the door to honor its legends. During Back Together Weekend at Saint Vincent College, the Steelers announced their 2026 Hall of Honor class.

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This year’s class includes former general manager Kevin Colbert, former cornerback J.T. Thomas, and former offensive lineman Craig Wolfley. The Steelers are honoring them for their efforts and impact, both on and off the field.

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First on the list is Kevin Colbert, who earned his spot in the Steelers Hall of Honor after spending over two decades in Pittsburgh. He joined the Steelers in 2000 as their director of football operations, became their first general manager in 2010, and retired in 2022. During his tenure, the franchise performed consistently with a 226-124-3 regular-season record, reached three AFC Championship games, and won two Super Bowls.

Colbert has also helped the Steelers find many great players. He drafted stars like Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, T.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, and Antonio Brown. His decisions helped build the teams that won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII and kept the Steelers competitive for many years.

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“It’s very humbling, shocking,” Colbert said after finding out about the induction. “It was very shocking, humbling just to get that call from Art Rooney and to hear that. It’s very touching, and I’m appreciative. You don’t expect something like that. It’s hard to comprehend it. I’ve thought about all the great men that have gone into the Hall of Honor, administrators, media, and of course our great alumni players and coaches.”

J.T. Thomas earned his place in the Steelers Hall of Honor after a strong nine-year career with the team from 1973 to 1981. The Steelers selected him in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft, and he became an important member of the famous Steel Curtain defense. Thomas played in 125 games, started 89 of them, recorded 20 interceptions, and was a part of three Super Bowl runs with the franchise.

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Craig Wolfley receives the honor for his contributions as both a player and a broadcaster. The Steelers drafted him in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft, and he spent 10 seasons with the team. He started 102 games while playing guard and tackle. Even after retiring from football, Wolfley continued helping the Steelers organization for 23 seasons as a member of the Steelers Radio Network.

Let’s dig into the history of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

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The Steelers Hall of Honor

The Steelers started the Hall of Honor in 2017 to celebrate former players, coaches, and team officials who helped the franchise become successful. As per owner Art Rooney II, the goal was to give these people the recognition they deserve for their contributions both on and off the field.

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Their achievements are also commemorated in the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium, where fans can see jerseys, championship rings, and other items from the team’s history.

To enter the Steelers Hall of Honor, former players must be retired for at least three years and must have played at least three seasons with the team. Any former Steeler who is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame automatically becomes a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

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The Steelers will officially induct the 2026 Hall of Honor class during a special dinner at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25. Fans can buy a limited number of tickets to attend the event. Two days later, on Sunday, Sept. 27, the team will honor the new members again with a special ceremony on the field before its home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.