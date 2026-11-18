Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has found success in his rookie year in the NFL after getting drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took over as starting right tackle in Week 3 and earned a 64.1 overall PFF grade. But away from the field, the rookie faced a significant financial loss after a burglary at his Pittsburgh home in August.

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But according to The Athletic beat writer Mike DeFabo’s November 17 report, the police have released warrants for three suspects in connection to the burglary.

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“According to a Pittsburgh Police Department news release, Winter Brantley, 25, Andre Castle Jr., 23, and Lamar Stewart, 45, all of Los Angeles, face multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy,” DeFabo wrote. “Pittsburgh police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service in California to take the suspects into custody.”

Of the three, Winter Brantley, is the sister of Ashley Brantley, who is Iheanachor’s roommate. The criminal complaint further revealed that Ashley had told the police that he had been at odds with her and was “beefing” with her over the past year.

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During their investigation, the detectives used several pieces of evidence including airport video footage, neighbors’ security tapes, phone and credit card records, rental car billing information, and U.S. flight bookings to spot a dark Audi SUV lurking around the home and identify the individuals who rented the car to make their getaway after breaking in. The investigation is still ongoing.

The burglary happened on August 26, when both Iheanachor and Ashley Brantley were away from the residence from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. They contacted the police upon returning, when they found the garage door open and a smashed window through which a rock had been thrown. Jewellery and designer goods worth almost $150,000 to $200,000 had been stolen.

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Iheanachor did not release an official statement regarding the incident to the media.

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Although the investigation did not reveal any ties between the suspected trio and any organized crime groups, the burglary reveals a disturbing pattern. The incident happened a day before the Steelers’ final preseason game in Buffalo, New York, where Iheanachor made his NFL debut.

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Players schedules are often public knowledge, especially when it involves the team traveling for road games and international matchups. It is likely that the burglars took that information into account while planning the heist.

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The Steelers tackle isn’t the only player whose home was broken into recently either. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s house in Fairview, Texas, was broken into when he was at training camp in Oxnard, California. Over $300,000 worth of items including several luxury bags were stolen through trespassers who entered through a broken window.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s homes were also burgled in 2024, with the break-ins at Mahomes and Kelce’s house both happening when they were away for their road game in New Orleans. Luxury merchandise, expensive watches, jewellery, and cash were among the items stolen from Kelces’ house.

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Burrow’s home was robbed when the Bengals were in Dallas, playing against the Cowboys on Monday Night football. He noted over $300,000 worth of items, including designer luggage, glasses, wristwatches, jewelry, and clothing missing when he returned and discovered the break-in.

The FBI connected all three break-ins to a Chilean gang who had been traveling across U.S. cities using rented cars, targeting high-profile pro-athletes belonging to the NFL or the NBA. The criminal complaint noted that the gang assigned “responsibilities to each member such as renting vehicles, obtaining hotels or short-stay rentals, acquiring fraudulent identification and contacting ‘fences’ (buyers) of the stolen merchandise.”