Art Rooney II Announces Concerning Aaron Rodgers News as Steelers Owner Confirms Plans For New QB Signing

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 14, 2026 | 12:48 PM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-7 this season, but now they’re revamping big time. Owner Art Rooney II faces huge challenges with the head coach spot and quarterback position. Fans are hoping Aaron Rodgers might stay, but Rooney gave an indirect yet crystal-clear picture.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike [Tomlin]. So I think it will most likely affect his decision,” Rooney told reporters on January 14. 

Rooney also highlighted how the HC and QB positions will affect each other when the organization tries to fill them. He explained that the head coach hire will shape the quarterback search.

“I’m sure the quarterback position will be an important part of this discussion with (0:30) the candidates and we’ll have to develop a plan for going forward,” Rooney added.

This story is developing; stay tuned!

