Steelers’ Art Rooney II Confirms Stance on Aaron Rodgers’ Return as Mike McCarthy Hiring Complicates QB Decision

Art Rooney II has finally weighed in on star signal-caller Aaron Rodgers’s future with the team. With Mike McCarthy taking the reins as the new head coach, questions about how the 42-year-old would fit into his plans started swirling. And now, the Pittsburgh Steelers owner’s recent message not only answered the big question but also revealed how involved Rodgers was in the new hiring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’ll see where Aaron is, and we’ve left the door open, but obviously we all have to sit down and see if that makes sense,” he said via the New York Post Sports on X. “So that’ll happen sometime in the next month or so. But the decision was made based on Mike being the coach we want, and it really had very little to do with whether Aaron is going to be back or not.”

Rooney’s response made it clear that Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh is still up in the air, even though they wish to retain him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drafted in 2005, the quarterback is currently in his 21st year in the league. He joined the Steelers after a two-year stint with the New York Jets, signing a one-year contract worth $13.65 million. As of January 2026, his contract expired, sparking uncertainty about his next season.

So far, Rodgers hasn’t addressed his plans for the upcoming campaign. His silence made everyone wonder whether his ties to Mike McCarthy had something to do with the latter’s appointment before Rooney shut that down. Rodgers and McCarthy’s relationship goes back to their time with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know what Aaron’s plans are right now, and that did not weigh heavily in the decision,” Rooney told the team’s in-house media.

The franchise also spoke about McCarthy’s first impression of the quarterback room. Based on his account, the new head coach thinks Will Howard has “tremendous upside” to flourish in the starting role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, Rooney also gave a nod to Mason Rudolph. It suggested the team has multiple options to evaluate before committing to any one direction. If Aaron does return, the Steelers will weigh how he fits alongside these plans.

And honestly, Aaron Rodgers’ future couldn’t get any more interesting. Just a few weeks ago, reports suggested he might not continue after Mike Tomlin’s resignation. It got worse after he admitted to feeling “disappointed” after their playoff loss to the Houston Texans. And now, McCarthy’s arrival may weigh heavily on his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

How could McCarthy’s arrival complicate Aaron Rodgers’ return?

Pittsburgh’s move to bring in Mike McCarthy has instantly shifted the spotlight to how it will affect Aaron Rodgers’ comeback. They share a history from their days in Green Bay, and it’s filled with many major milestones. Under McCarthy, Rodgers tasted Super Bowl success, earned ten Pro Bowl selections, and four MVP titles. This reunion could be just what the Steelers want, but it may not be that easy.

While McCarthy and Rodgers enjoyed years of success, their partnership wasn’t without tension. Their bond became more complicated toward the end of their time with the Packers. So, this may serve as a roadblock to the quarterback’s desire to head back. However, Rodgers has since downplayed the past rift. In 2022, Rodgers addressed it while he was still with the Packers, and McCarthy was coaching Dallas.

“I think time always can be a great healer, not that there needed to be a lot of healing in our relationship,” the quarterback said via The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman. “There was always so much love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also reflected on their big Super Bowl moment, saying that it will always bind them together.

“It [the win] just increased the greater gratitude that I have for him, the time we spent together, the love I have for him, and the appreciation for what he meant to my career,” he said.

It seems like Aaron Rodgers has buried the hatchet, and their past may not keep him from returning to Pittsburgh. But if he finds a stronger reason to walk away, the story could change entirely.