Art Rooney II Could Face Strong Backlash From Steelers Locker Room Over Acrisure Stadium Field Decision

The grass at Acrisure Stadium was already a source of embarrassment for the Steelers , but owner Art Rooney II’s next potential move could turn a problem into a full-blown player revolt. The team owner may now face fresh criticism over the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium.

“Steelers players would likely have a strong objection to Art Rooney II installing turf,” according to a post from SteelerNation on X.

The X post suggests Rooney is considering artificial turf, even though many players prefer natural grass. This is not just a preference, but a documented benefit.

A PubMed Central (PMC) analysis studied the 2021 and 2022 seasons across 718 total injuries. The report found lower-extremity injuries occurred more frequently on artificial turf than natural grass, at 1.42 injuries per game versus 1.22. The gap widened when careers were truly at stake. Players injured on turf faced a 60% higher likelihood of requiring season-ending surgery.

The possibility of turf has also surprised many fans because of Rooney’s previous uncertain tone about using artificial turf. In the past, Rooney has been clear about the fact that artificial turf will only be considered if natural grass (Kentucky Blue Grass in their case) is not a reliable option.

“The only way we would consider [an artificial surface] is if the sod farms can’t produce good grass for us,” Rooney said. “We’re kind of at their mercy. If something happened with the sod farms not producing enough of the good grass, we would have to consider a change.”

According to an NBC report, the Steelers are planning to update the grass surface, moving to Tahoma 31 Bermuda. This grass is a blend of Bermuda and bluegrass, and other NFL teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears currently use it.

“It sounds crazy, but they grow the grass on a plastic sheet first to make sure the roots are growing,” Rooney said at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It’s a different blend of what we have been using. They’ve been using it in other places, and it’s been working.”

Previously, the Steelers used Kentucky bluegrass. The field at Acrisure Stadium takes extra damage because it hosts both the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers, sometimes within the same weekend.

Reports indicated the field’s quality hit its lowest point in 2025. There were also injuries, with Miles Killebrew sustaining a torn ACL in week 6, and some players filed complaints with the NFLPA.

Now, with the artificial turf again up for discussion, Rooney might face strong backlash. The debate is not slowing down either, particularly with voices like Stephen A. Smith continuing to question Rooney’s decisions.

Stephen A. Smith also criticized Steelers owner Art Rooney II

Last week, after the NFLPA Grades were released and listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as the lowest-ranked team in the league overall, the reaction was immediate. One of the loudest responses came from Stephen A. Smith, who didn’t hold back when talking about team owner Art Rooney II.

On Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith went straight at the team’s Rooney ownership. He said the current state of the franchise looks like a “disgrace” when compared to the strong reputation the Rooney family built over decades.

“No wonder Mike Tomlin left. Clearly, he can take a year off, and there’ll be better situations.” Smith further added, “He’ll never speak against the Pittsburgh Steelers ’cause they gave him the opportunity of a lifetime, and he coached there for 19 years. But this organization under Art Rooney II, right now, it looks like a disgrace compared to what his family has established for so many years.”

Rooney has been heavily criticized following the release of the results for the NFLPA survey, which had some atrociously low marks.

The former head coach earned an A grade, and most of the football staff areas were solid, generally landing around a B. The special teams coach even received an A-.

But when it came to the players’ everyday experience, things looked much worse. The home game field was graded an F-, the locker rooms also received an F-, and team travel was given an F. Ownership came in with a D-, and the overall team ranking was 32nd in the league.

So while parts of the football operation are still respected, the report made it clear that players believe there are serious issues that need to be addressed by the team’s owners.