Art Rooney II Mourns Steelers Legend Who Won 4 Super Bowls as Condolences Pour In for 76-YO’s Passing

NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Jan 11, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II looks on before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20250111_lbm_gb3_017

NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Jan 11, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II looks on before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20250111_lbm_gb3_017

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers community is mourning the loss of a key figure from its championship era.

Art Rooney II shared an emotional tribute honoring his impact on the franchise.

Fans are remembering the legacy he left behind in Pittsburgh.

Mike Wagner, the hard-nosed safety who helped anchor the Pittsburgh Steelers’ legendary “Steel Curtain” defense of the 1970s, passed away at the age of 76. Known for his toughness, reliability, and the unglamorous work that helped power one of football’s greatest dynasties, Wagner spent his 10-year NFL career entirely in black and gold, one that included two Pro Bowl selections and four Super Bowl championships. And while many former players struggled to find footing after football, Wagner carved out a full life beyond the game, until a later diagnosis changed everything.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wagner had been battling pancreatic cancer since the summer of 2020, an illness that can follow very different paths from patient to patient. While many cases progress quickly, some respond to treatment and remain stable for years, depending on the timing of diagnosis and care, which helps explain how Wagner was able to live several years after first being diagnosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the disease eventually overtook him, bringing Wagner’s long fight to an end. Steelers president Art Rooney II announced his death in a statement released Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history,” Rooney’s statement said on Wednesday.

“Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family.”

Those words, perhaps, aptly captured not just Wagner’s place within the organization. But the road that led him to the heart of Pittsburgh’s greatest era had never been an easy one.

ADVERTISEMENT

From long shot draft pick to dynasty cornerstone

Wagner’s football journey began far from the NFL spotlight. In a 2021 interview, he revealed he was cut from his high school team as a freshman and didn’t make it until his junior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was 110 pounds soaking wet, and I’d never played organized football,” Wagner said. “I didn’t know how to play, but I still went out for football my freshman year. My dad was upset when they cut me because he had just bought me spikes. I kept trying out every year, and I finally made it in my junior year.”

Yet his talent emerged quickly once he found his footing. Wagner received NAIA All-American recognition in 1969 and was inducted into the Western Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 1976, early proof of the impact he was already making before the NFL ever called.

ADVERTISEMENT

That call came quietly. An Illinois native drafted in the 11th round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois, the 268th overall pick, Wagner arrived in Pittsburgh without fanfare. His rookie season unfolded just as unexpectedly. After an injury opened a starting spot, he started all 12 games as the Steelers finished 6–8.

The leap happened fast. In NFL Films’ America’s Game: The Super Bowl Champions, Wagner described how quickly everything shifted once he reached the league.

“If I can make the taxi squad the first year, and maybe by my third year I might be a starter,” Wagner said. “And kind of plot this out like I was taking college courses and all of a sudden I’m starting my rookie year and being thrown at it, it was a shock.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was a decade at the core of one of football’s greatest dynasties. From 1971 to 1980, Wagner played in 119 games with 116 starts, recording 36 interceptions, sixth in franchise history, along with 12 fumble recoveries and five sacks. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 1973, earning first-team All-Pro honors, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1974 and 1975.

His defining plays came on the sport’s biggest stage. In Super Bowl IX, Wagner intercepted Fran Tarkenton in a 16–6 win over the Minnesota Vikings that secured Pittsburgh’s first championship. A year later in Super Bowl X, he picked off Roger Staubach in a 21–17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, a play he later called one of the highlights of his career, particularly because it came after Staubach had earlier connected with Drew Pearson on a 29-yard touchdown on the same route concept. In Super Bowl XIII, another win over Dallas, Wagner added three tackles.

Then the toll of the decade surfaced. Injuries limited him to eight games during the 1979 season, and though he earned a fourth ring in Super Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams, he did not play in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even on a defense stacked with future Hall of Famers, Jack Ham, Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, and Donnie Shell, Wagner’s impact was often quieter but deeply felt.

“Bud Carson was a smart defensive coordinator, and Mike would challenge him,” Ham said. “Our defense got to be pretty complicated, and Mike knew what everyone was doing.”

He retired after the 1980 season and was inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2021, joining many of the teammates who defined that era. But his departure from football wasn’t as simple as quietly walking away.

Mike Wagner and Art Rooney II’s parting moment

Team owner Art Rooney II wanted him to play for another year. Wagner, though, had already been bothered by neck and hip injuries. He told Rooney he didn’t want to embarrass himself or hurt the team by playing another year.

The following day, he received a phone call from traveling secretary Jim “Buff” Boston, telling him Rooney wanted to see him. A little surprised, Wagner arrived at the office. Rooney pushed a piece of paper in front of him to sign.

“Mr. Rooney, I told you I can’t play anymore,” Wagner said.

“Just sign it,” Rooney pushed.

To his surprise, it was a contract, but for just one day, in which Wagner was paid an additional sum for his retirement.

“I don’t know if he did that for other players, but he did it for me, and I’ve never forgotten,” Wagner said several years ago.

That gesture closed Wagner’s playing chapter and opened the next phase of his life beyond football, one he would build steadily in Pittsburgh after leaving the field.

Mike Wagner’s Life beyond football: coaching, community, and a second career

After stepping away from the NFL, Wagner stayed connected to the game at the grassroots level, spending time as a defensive backs coach at Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, where he also helped with special teams. He later appeared in America’s Game: The Super Bowl Champions, reflecting on the Steelers’ championship run and his role within it.

Away from the field, Wagner pivoted just as deliberately into the business world. He earned his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business and built a three-decade career in investment and private banking. He rose to vice president of the private banking group at First National Bank, while also serving on several nonprofit boards, quietly embedding himself in the Pittsburgh community he had never really left.

That same discipline and curiosity guided his post-football life, just as it had his playing career.

“I’ve always had curiosity and dedication,” Wagner said in a 2021 interview in his alma mater’s Western Magazine. “And those traits gave me the opportunity to achieve my goals.”

Wagner lived with the same steadiness that defined his career, leaving behind four championships and decades of impact beyond football. His legacy reached far past the field, marking a life fully lived.