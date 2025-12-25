Arthur Smith Reveals How Steelers Offense Will Set Up Without DK Metcalf to Browns After WR’s Suspension

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh Steelers lose DK Metcalf after fan altercation

OC Arthur Smith on his offensive plans vs Cleveland Browns

Suspension costs Metcalf games, salary, guarantees

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without DK Metcalf for the final two regular-season games after his suspension following a heated moment with a fan during the win over the Detroit Lions. Well, Pittsburgh’s offense will look different for sure. And with the Cleveland Browns waiting, the biggest question is: How do the Steelers move the ball without their top outside threat?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So naturally, all eyes turned to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. And as expected, the Steelers’ offensive coordinator already has a plan. Speaking on the situation, Smith made it clear that changes are coming.

“Arthur Smith says without DK Metcalf, roles in the WR room will shuffle around this week. Points out Scotty Miller stepping up this week after Calvin Austin’s injury,” Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh shared on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the remaining receivers now carry real weight. With Metcalf sidelined and Calvin Austin III dealing with a hamstring issue, the room looks thin. However, opportunity has a funny way of showing up late. Roman Wilson is expected to see more snaps after being inactive in recent weeks. The second-year wideout now steps into a bigger moment. And if the Steelers want momentum heading into January, someone has to answer the call.

At the same time, Smith is keeping things close to the vest. He is not tipping his hand to Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he put it, “They will let Cleveland figure out just how the Steelers will divide Metcalf’s role up.”

Interestingly, head coach Mike Tomlin also weighed in. Tomlin talked about dealing with what is available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You can waste a lot of time pining for those that you don’t have,” he said. “As a leader, I think it’s my job to work and prepare those that I do have and position them to live out their dreams and be positive contributors to a winning effort.”

So now the stage is set. Smith and Tomlin will try to scheme around the loss as the Steelers prepare to face the Browns. The Steel City waits to see how it unfolds. And beyond that, let’s explore Metcalf’s situation after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

DK Metcalf’s situation after punishment

Talking about the incident, it took place in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 21. Inside Acrisure Stadium, DK Metcalf walked toward the front row. A Lions fan in a blue wig stood out. Metcalf grabbed Ryan Kennedy by the shirt collar and swiped upward. It lasted only seconds. Still, in the Steel City, seconds were enough to change everything.

Then things moved off the field. Security escorted Kennedy out of the stadium to speak with officials. After that, they allowed him back inside to watch the rest of the game. The Lions fan later explained his side. He claimed he only called Metcalf by his full legal name, “DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” which allegedly angered the receiver.

That explanation only added fuel. And soon, Steeler Nation waited for the league’s response.

Now the punishment has landed, and it is heavy. Apart from missing two games, Metcalf will forfeit $555,556 in salary. On top of that, the suspension also voids $45 million in future guaranteed money. His appeal did not change anything. It was denied Tuesday, with NFL Commissioner’s designee Chris Palmer upholding the suspension.

Meanwhile, the other side saw no fallout. Kennedy faced no league-wide ban. There was no investigation into his conduct. And for now, the NFL handed down no consequences. The contrast feels sharp. Especially when you look at Metcalf’s year.

He finished his first season in Pittsburgh with 59 receptions, 850 yards, and six touchdowns. On Sunday, he had four receptions for 42 yards before the incident derailed what should have been a victory lap.

So what’s your take on the incident? And can the Steelers pull a win without Metcalf? Share your thoughts with us.