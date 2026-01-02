Arthur Smith Reveals Steelers’ Plans Against Ravens After Losing Darnell Washington to Injury

Essentials Inside The Story A season-defining clash is here, and Pittsburgh's offense may look different than anyone expects after a key injury forced quiet adjustments

Arthur Smith is hinting at wrinkles, revealing two faces for the biggest moment of the year

With two major weapons unavailable, the Steelers' response in this one could decide the AFC North, and possibly more

With the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the season’s most important showdown, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is ready with backup plans. The setback of tight end Darnell Washington’s season-ending injury weighs heavily. As they fight the Baltimore Ravens one last time for the AFC North crown, Smith’s comments suggest his team may tweak its power packages.

“Arthur Smith says there’s always ‘contingency plans’ the Steelers have if injuries arise for their tush push package and the jumbo package,” Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh tweeted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Smith refrained from diving into details of his, he admitted that there could be big changes against the Ravens in the wake of Washington’s absence. The 24-year-old suffered a broken arm during the 13–6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The injury likely occurred on his second reception of the contest as he was seen clutching his left wrist while returning to the huddle. He eventually exited in the first quarter.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the tight end underwent surgery, revealing the team’s worst fear.

“Steelers Mike Tomlin says TE Darnell Washington had surgery on his broken arm this morning and is out for the season,” the NFL’s official account wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his third NFL season, Washington has hauled in 31 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown. His absence could drag down the Steelers’ offense because he isn’t just a red-zone target. The player often served as an extra offensive lineman, especially in short-yardage situations. He was also a key player in Smith’s tush play, typically acting as the primary blocker behind fullback Connor Heyward. Smith’s plans to make changes also come while factoring in star wideout DK Metcalf’s absence.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Because of his two-game suspension, he will sit out the de facto divisional title game. With two major threats missing, all eyes are now on how Arthur Smith adjusts. Meanwhile, the Steelers made changes to cover for Washington’s loss heading into the next game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Smith’s offense adds Jaheim Bell after Darnell’s injury

Mike Tomlin’s team has signed tight end Jaheim Bell to their practice squad after moving Washington to the injured reserve. The signing comes as the Steelers aim to add depth at the position for the crucial game. As for Bell, he’s a Florida State alum who entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unlike his promising college football career, the player has struggled to find his footing in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots waived him when head coach Mike Vrabel joined for his first coaching stint with the team. After leaving New England, Bell briefly joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. However, that stint ended on October 21, with the Steelers bringing him in for a workout earlier this week. And now, he joins the practice squad, which also features tight end Matt Sokol.

Given how heavily the Steelers rely on tight ends in both blocking and short-yardage packages, they could elevate Sokol. Bell’s chances of elevation remain low, but it’s not entirely impossible, especially if the team needs immediate help on game day. With everything on the line in Week 18, Pittsburgh can’t afford to fall short at the tight end position. Arthur Smith’s team will clinch the AFC North with a win or go home for good if that doesn’t happen.