Asante Samuel Jr.’s Dad Calls Out Dolphins For Rejecting His Son as Steelers CB Catches Mike Tomlin’s Attention

The Pittsburgh Steelers put an end to the Miami Dolphins winning streak.

Is Mike Tomlin interested in extending Asante Samuel Jr.'s contract?

While the majority of the Steelers’ nation was celebrating Pittsburgh’s 28-15 win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, an NFL veteran gave the Dolphins a reality check. The star is none other than the father of the Steelers’ CB Asante Samuel Jr., Asante Samuel, a former New England Patriots Cornerback. According to the two-time Super Bowl winner, the Miami Dolphins’ rejection of his son completely backfired.

The Miami Dolphins had rejected Samuel’s free agency for the 2025-26 season. Highlighting this mistake, Asante Samuel Jr.’s father went off on the Dolphins organization on the recent episode of his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast.

“That just goes to show you that if they don’t want to sign my son because I’m too real about the leadership in the Dolphins organization,” Asante Samuel Sr. said. “F*** go and get an interception on their a**. Son, show them, you should be on that roster with double the money that Pittsburgh still gave you, make them pay, make them realize the mistakes they made.”

The Steelers walked onto the field on Monday Night yet again without their Linebacker TJ Watt. But despite his absence, the Steelers dominated Monday Night Football and a key reason was Asante Samuel Jr., who completed a crucial interception on the Dolphins’ second possession to shut down Tua Tagovailoa’s pass to Jaylen Waddle. This was indeed a statement performance from the Steelers‘ CB.

Asante Samuel’s statement stems from reports surrounding the free agency negotiations between his son and the Miami Dolphins. Many analysts felt the former New England Patriots cornerback’s scathing public comments effectively killed any chance of a deal. Reports at the time suggested the Dolphins were likely out on the younger Samuel because of the comments made by his father.

Coming back to the MNF clash, Asante Samuel Jr. continued his terrific first start for Pittsburgh as he had two tackles and one pass deflection. With this effort, Asante Samuel Jr. should solidify himself as a crucial member of the Steelers’ rotation, after joining the team as a free agent in November 2025, on a one-year $1.25 million contract.

Before Pittsburgh, Samuel Jr. played for the Los Angeles Chargers for four years. The Chargers drafted the 26-year-old as a second-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 50 games (starting 47) for the team before becoming a free agent in 2025.

While the Dolphins’ locker room was shifting blame, the Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin, received immense praise. Tomlin also gave credit to the young cornerback. During the post-game press conference, the HC also opened up about the CB’s future with the team.

Tomlin drops massive hint about Asante Samuel Jr.’s future

With the NFL playoff race heating up, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in desperate need of securing another significant result after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. And against the Dolphins, the Yellow and Black delivered by securing the team’s first back-to-back victory since November. With Asante Samuel Jr. putting forth a stellar effort in this crucial win, head coach Mike Tomlin complemented his cornerback.

“I’m not surprised by what I see from that young man,” Tomlin said. “That’s why we were so excited to get him. We did our draft evals when he came out, and really liked him when he came out of Tallahassee. He’s a global starter. We’re appreciative of his efforts and certainly not surprised by it.”

With this statement, Mike Tomlin revealed that Asante Samuel Jr. will be a vital cog of the Steelers’ defense moving forward this season. Further, his ‘global starter’ comment could indicate that Pittsburgh is eyeing to secure Samuel Jr.’s services for a longer time than his one-year contract.

If Tomlin and Co. move forward with the decision of extending Samuel Jr.’s contract after this season, they could create a solid defensive back rotation with him and Joey Porter Jr. locking down the outside spots in the future.

Now it will be interesting to see if Asante Samuel Jr. can continue this incredible form over the remainder of the season and secure a bigger contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.