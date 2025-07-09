Ben Roethlisberger Gives Verdict on Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade After Steelers’ $1.5M Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers just made one of those trades that leaves everyone scratching their heads. The kind that looks different on paper than it feels in the locker room. Swapping a beloved defensive captain for two proven playmakers sounds like smart business. But in the NFL, trades aren’t just about talent exchanges. They’re about chemistry, leadership, and that intangible ‘dude factor’ that keeps a team grounded when the season gets rocky. That’s exactly why all eyes turned to Ben Roethlisberger this week. The Steelers legend knows what championship locker rooms smell like – literally and figuratively.

So when Pittsburgh’s $1.5 million decision sent shockwaves through the league, Big Ben’s reaction became the unofficial barometer. Here’s what went down: The Miami Dolphins made a big move by trading away two major names – Jalen Ramsey, their star corner, and Jonnu Smith, their Pro Bowl tight end. Plus, they tossed in a 2027 seventh-round pick. In return, Pittsburgh sent back safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-rounder for the same draft year. What’s interesting? Fitzpatrick’s heading back to where it all started, Miami, originally drafted him in 2018. But back then, he wasn’t happy with how they were using him, so he asked for a trade and landed in Pittsburgh in 2019. Now, the roles have reversed. And just to sweeten the deal, the Steelers are giving Ramsey a raise of $ 1.5M, helping him make $26.6 million in 2025.

Was this a masterstroke or a misstep? The answer – like most things in football – isn’t in the stats. It’s in the quiet moments between plays, where leaders like Minkah Fitzpatrick used to stand. On his Footbahlin podcast, co-host Spence tee’d up the question Steelers fans were screaming into their phones: “For the Minkah trade, do you feel like that is net positive or can you even give something that absolute? Or is it like, ‘Alright, cool man…”” Big Ben’s response carried the weight of 18 seasons in black and gold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The numbers explain the Steelers’ chance. Fitzpatrick’s 96 tackles last season showed he could still hit like a truck. But his hands turned to stone – just one interception since 2023. Receivers toasted him for a 127.6 passer rating when targeted, a far cry from his All-Pro peak. Yet Roethlisberger knows what box scores miss. Leaders like Minkah change how teams breathe. Jalen Ramsey brings swagger, and Jonnu Smith brings scheme flexibility. But do they bring that locker room gravity? Pittsburgh’s season hinges on the answer.

While Big Ben weighed the locker room impact, the Steelers front office was crunching numbers that would make an accountant blush.

The financial chess behind Minkah Fitzpatrick’s exit

As Ben Roethlisberger grappled with what Minkah’s departure meant for the Steelers’ locker room soul, Pittsburgh’s front office was already three steps ahead, playing salary cap chess while everyone else was stuck on checkers. That $1.5M adjustment to Ramsey’s 2025 compensation wasn’t just creative accounting. It was the secret sauce that made this high-stakes trade possible. When ESPN’s Field Yates peeled back the curtain on July 8, the real story emerged: Miami had sweetened the pot with $3 million, while Pittsburgh performed salary cap gymnastics, sliding $1.5 million from next year’s budget to land their prize.

Ramsey’s contract reads like a Wall Street trader’s whiteboard – void years stretching to 2031, converted bonuses, and clever escape hatches starting in 2026. Those ‘outs’ could limit dead cap hits to $6.7 million – chump change for a franchise used to paying QB premiums. But the real magic? That $765,000 in per-game bonuses transformed into base salary for 2026-28, a quiet win for Ramsey that barely made headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the field, the investment looked smarter every Sunday. Fresh off becoming the NFL’s highest-paid corner with his $72.3 million Miami extension, Ramsey played like a man cashing checks and shutting down receivers. Remember that Week 11 pick against the Raiders? Textbook coverage. His 60 tackles and 11 pass breakups proved he’s still elite at 29. Even in Week 10’s revenge game against his former Rams squad, he delivered six tackles like an LB in CB’s cleats.

Here’s Pittsburgh’s gamble: They’re trading Minkah’s fading ballhawk instincts for Ramsey’s prime years and financial flexibility. That $1.5 million shuffle? Just the down payment on answering whether you can put a price on leadership. When September comes, we’ll see if the Steelers’ calculator or Ben Roethlisberger’s gut was right.