Ben Roethlisberger Hands Steelers Defense the Key to Stop Jordan Love

The Week 8 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers promises to be one for the books. It’s packed with history, emotion, and maybe even a legacy milestone. And ahead of the clash, Steelers’ former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is outlining the blueprint for Steel City to carve out another win.

On a recent edition of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, Big Ben didn’t buy into the Super Bowl buzz around the Packers. “I don’t think the Packers are as good as they think they are,” Ben noted on his podcast. Not a bite at talent; just a jab at hype. He likes Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s arm, but doesn’t see any true “scary dudes” at receiver. Big Ben’s takeaway? If the Steelers turn on the heat, Love’s comfort zone vanishes.

“Now, where Jordan Love and that team really, they like to go 4-on-4 down, they like to take their chances, they gamble. Where he is at his best, in my opinion, is when there’s no pass rush. Their line is doing a decent job, no one’s running, he can kind of sit back there… and then take his shot, because he can throw the ball. I don’t foresee our guys not getting to him.”

The plan is simple. Go after Jordan Love, force quick throws, and don’t let him settle into a rhythm. The Steelers’ classic defense, with their aggressive hunting, should be more than enough to stop Love & Co. But there’s another piece on the other side of the ball that the Steelers need to be wary of.

Ben believes Micah Parsons could pose a problem for the Steelers’ offense. As he put it, “I think Parsons, again, is an absolute stud. You’ve got to know where he is. He’s going to wreck the game.” But Roethlisberger’s finishing verdict is straight and simple:

“It’s going to be a game for Aaron [Rodgers], they’re going to want to win it for Aaron, I think. So I just don’t see how they come here on Sunday night and we lose at home.”

But this matchup also has a deeper vibe than just Ben’s confidence in Steel City’s home game. There’s history in this one. And that’s exactly where Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters the frame, ready to rewrite a page of his own.

Aaron Rodgers’ All-32 chase and beyond

A-Rod, now in Pittsburgh black and gold, faces his old squad for the second time around this season. Week 1 vs. the New York Jets had already landed Rodgers a 34-32 win. As the Steelers now go 4-2 into Week 8, the moment’s huge. Not only is Rodgers playing against the franchise that brought him NFL stardom, he’s playing against the quarterback he had mentored to help take his place: Jordan Love. But there’s another layer to this story that’s just as enticing.

If Rodgers pulls out a win, he’ll join a club so exclusive it’s almost mythic: quarterbacks who’ve beaten every single NFL team across their careers. Brett Favre. Drew Brees. Peyton Manning. Tom Brady. That’s it. Only four quarterbacks in the history of the league have defeated all 32 franchises. Now, Rodgers could become the fifth QB to do so. And perhaps because of this, or simply because he has gotten used to carving out wins in black and gold already, Rodgers isn’t sitting back.

Rodgers is helping the defense prepare, utilizing his extensive Packers knowledge. He’s even running scout team reps to simulate Love’s moves and cadence. As Steelers’ safety Juan Thornhill raved, “He knows their system, the tempo that they’re going to go at. It’s definitely going to help us out.”

Speaking about what working with Rodgers has been like, Thornhill further added, “It forces us to communicate a lot faster, more deliberate with us, as well. Just because he knows our defense, he knows the tempo that they’re gonna be going at.” That’s vintage Rodgers: obsessed with details, and locked on the edge.

Week 8’s Sunday in Pittsburgh isn’t just another night. It’s Ben Roethlisberger sharing the blueprint. It’s Aaron Rodgers chasing history. Two franchises, one stage, and every snap loading with storylines you can’t script. Winning this one? It’s legacy stuff for Rodgers and the Steelers. And who knows, maybe Love and Rodgers could jersey swap after the game, as Love had requested so many months ago?