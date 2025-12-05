Ben Roethlisberger Puts Mike Tomlin on the Spot After Aaron Rodgers Announces Locker Room Problems

Essentials Inside The Story Ben Roethlisberger questions Mike Tomlin’s accountability standards after consecutive defeats

Steelers’ recent collapse raises concerns about coaching and scheme

Aaron Rodgers hints at deeper locker-room discipline issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to stay in the top-2 in the AFC North for some time now. But it will take just one loss for them before they come crashing down as they face the Baltimore Ravens, their equal in the standings. Yet, many can’t shake off last week’s painful 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was a night filled with boos for head coach Mike Tomlin. Now, former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger is back to put his beloved coach in the hot seat.

“We are not watching the All-22 of the team, so we can’t sit there and say, is he holding guys accountable or not?” Roethlisberger said. “If guys are messing up, then there needs to be accountability from Coach Tomlin.”

On the latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the former quarterback gave an earful to Mike Tomlin about the team’s situation. Roethlisberger raised a concern that the whole fandom shares: “accountability.” Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors, and whether people are being held accountable.

In Roethlisberger’s view, leadership starts at the top and flows down from coaches to assistants, to position groups, and finally to the players. Further, the ex-Steelers player acknowledged the comments made by quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier regarding the locker room situation. Meanwhile, Ben explained that even if accountability is there, the problem might not always be about the players making mistakes.

“It’s just X’s and O’s,” he said. “We’re getting out schemed.”

Are other teams outsmarting the Steelers? While not every game of theirs suggests this, it is indeed a rough patch for the six-time Super Bowl-winning team. Pittsburgh recorded its last win three weeks ago, before allowing a beatdown from the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. In Week 13, the Steelers experienced their worst home losses in years.

Their defense fell apart in the second half, allowing the Bills to turn a 7-3 halftime deficit into a 16-7 lead. On the offensive side, things looked equally painful with only 108 passing yards and one interception. Also, receivers struggled all night, rushing for just 58 yards.

Unacceptable!

No wonder Roethlisberger is asking if Mike Tomlin is not demanding answers from his squad. Thankfully, Rodgers isn’t holding it back this time.

Aaron Rodgers signals trouble in the locker room

Rodgers had a rough afternoon amid the Bills’ beating at Acrisure Stadium. He couldn’t finish the game after sustaining a nose injury, and quarterback Mason Rudolph had to step in. After the game, he looked irritated, but it wasn’t just because of his injury. During a press conference, the veteran quarterback discussed a problematic issue when asked how the offense can sync together. He revealed that at least one receiver may have skipped a film session.

“When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up, and when I check to a route, you do the right route,” he told reporters. “We have our meetings every week. We have other opportunities outside of the facility, and [I] look forward to seeing all the boys there.”

The NFL legend didn’t name anyone, but his frustration spoke volumes about the state of the team’s passing game. The offense scored only seven points last Sunday, indicating a serious communication gap.

Reacting to the boos, Rodgers admitted that the performance had it coming. With the Week 14 game right around the corner, the pressure is now sky high for the Steelers. It’s the Ravens they are facing, who could pose an enormous threat to their playoff hopes.