Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Why Steelers Should Ease Through Playoffs Amid DK Metcalf Drama

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t buying into any late-season panic for his former team, laying out a clear and confident path for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff push. Pittsburgh Steelers‘ iconic quarterback remained calm as he broke down his former team’s chances of making it to the NFL playoffs. Though the franchise is all but expected to make it to the post-season, the latest DK Metcalf incident has added a new layer of intrigue. Roethlisberger did not hold back when asked about the blueprint for qualifying for January football.

“I think this team is ready to go into the postseason. I know we have two games left, two divisional games. Anything can happen, but I don’t see the Browns this week. I don’t see them posing a threat ever,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “I see us going into the postseason really riding a high with all these wins. I see no reason why we are not going to host a playoff game here in Pittsburgh and have no problem rolling through the first round, no matter who it is.”

In his podcast Channel Seven, the Hall of Fame quarterback “urged” the Steelers to “ease through” the postseason, especially with wide receiver DK Metcalf’s two-game suspension.

With a 9-6 record, the team will secure a berth in the playoffs and potentially claim the AFC North title with a win or tie against the Cleveland Browns. After Pittsburgh’s loss to Buffalo, Metcalf crossed a line off the field, physically confronting a fan, an incident the NFL deemed a clear conduct violation. The league upheld a two-game suspension after denying his appeal. Ben Roethlisberger further spoke about the team he felt “nervous” about for future games.

“The only team that would make me nervous coming in would be Buffalo, just because it’s Josh Allen. I’m not scared of Jacksonville coming in,” the 43-year-old said. “I’m not scared of the Chargers coming in here, I’m not scared of anybody coming in here out of the wildcard bunch. I’m genuinely excited for where this team is trending.”

The Browns have been underwhelming this season, to say the least. With a 3-12 record this season, despite a home game, it is unlikely that they would pose a threat to a Metcalf-less Steelers with a 2-6 home record. While Metcalf hasn’t made himself heard since the incident, the fan, who was the recipient of the punch, provided his version of events.

Eye witness fan opens up after DK Metcalf’s punch

The CBS cameras caught Metcalf getting into an altercation with a Lions fan who was holding some Steelers attire while hanging over the ledge in the second quarter.

In the latest news, the Detroit Free Press interviewed the fan and asked about his side of the story.

“What, my full name isn’t DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” the fan, who later identified himself as Ryan Kennedy, said. “He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

The fan was not ejected from the stadium, and Metcalf was not removed from the game either. He will forfeit $277,778 per game, totaling $555,555 in lost salary if the NFL upholds the suspension. The Steelers have the opportunity to secure a place in the playoffs against the Browns before they welcome the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of the regular season.

With playoff odds north of 90 percent, Pittsburgh controls its own January path. The Browns come first, the Ravens loom next, and even without DK Metcalf, the margin for error remains slim but steady.

