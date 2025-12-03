Ben Roethlisberger Spells Out Mike Tomlin’s Next Destination After Urging Steelers to Fire HC

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into their Week 13 matchup needing a spark against the Buffalo Bills. Instead, the Steel City watched another loss, and now at 6-6. And right after that, the noise around firing Mike Tomlin grew louder across the league. That is when Ben Roethlisberger stepped in with a bold take about Tomlin’s next stop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On his latest Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger sounded fed up with the slump that the Black and Gold keep stumbling through. Roethlisberger feels that the franchise may need a new direction in the Steel City.

“It may be, and I know it has been talked about around here a lot. Maybe it is time to clean the house. Maybe it is and I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roethlisberger continued by suggesting that Tomlin might even be better suited for a fresh start in college football. He even put an actual destination on the table. He floated the idea of Tomlin becoming the next head coach at Penn State, a program that is searching for a new leader after parting ways with James Franklin.

“Maybe a fresh start for him is what is best. Whether that is in the pros. Go be Penn State’s head coach. Do you know what he would do at Penn State? He would probably go win National Championships because he is a great recruiter.”

Now the only question is whether Tomlin would ever consider it. The answer is unclear. However, Roethlisberger’s comments have already sparked a debate. And recently, Tomlin himself shared his take on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…