Ben Roethlisberger Won’t Stop Asking for Mike Tomlin’s Firing After Urging Steelers to Clean House

Essentials Inside The Story Ben Roethlisberger hints that the growing noise around the team might be doing more than fans realize

Behind the scenes, frustrations, unexpected comments, and shifting loyalties create a surprising divide

As Pittsburgh fights to hold its ground, a potential franchise-altering decision quietly looms

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin shared a great bond, as back in 2008, they won the Super Bowl together. So, it was strange when the legend wanted the franchise to get rid of Tomlin. For Roethlisberger, the deafening calls for Tomlin’s job aren’t a sign of disrespect, they’re the perfect fuel for a playoff run.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You need that outside noise this time of year so that they can come together,” Roethlisberger said on the December 10 episode of his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “It’s like the perfect time to, get everyone’s talking about us. Good, bad, or ugly.”

The Steelers went 4-1 after Week 5, but they kept losing games until Week 13, going 6-6. It frustrated the fans, who chanted ‘Fire Tomlin!’ in Acrisure Stadium for the first time. Speaking after the Buffalo Bills‘ loss, the head coach said in his post-game interview that he understood the fans’ sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 29, 2024, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: September 29, 2024: Ben Roethlisberger during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Indianapolis USA – ZUMAa234 20240929_zsa_a234_205 Copyright: xAMGx

Starter Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics after their Week 14 win against the Baltimore Ravens, saying it might shut up the media for a week. Ben Roethlisberger’s reply made it clear. The fans and the franchise legends wouldn’t stop. The reason is very obvious.

The Steelers lead the AFC North with seven wins, a total lower than any other division winner in the AFC. Mike Tomlin’s team is at the top of the division. Other division winners in the AFC have a minimum of nine victories. So, the calls to sack the head coach have united the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they got the advantage of multiple mistakes by the referees against the Ravens, they kept pushing for a win. That’s what everyone needs. The Steelers aren’t going to fire the longtime coach in the middle of the chaotic season. But Roethlisberger has firmly put his stance.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Roethlisberger wants the franchise and Mike Tomlin to part ways

After the humiliating 26-7 home defeat in Week 13, the veteran was one of the loudest critics of the head coach.

“Maybe it’s a clean-house time. And I like coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too,” Roethlisberger said.

However, he didn’t want the franchise to fire Tomlin with hatred in its heart. Instead, the Super Bowl winner requested that both sides talk after the season is over and find a way to move on without any complaints. If that happens, it would be one of the biggest decisions in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Steelers veteran, James Harrison, had a similar sentiment. But he was sharper, claiming Tomlin was never a great coach and the franchise should get rid of him. But Ben Roethlisberger showed a deep analysis of the situation by choosing Penn State as the new destination for the head coach.

Things are pretty heated up right now in Pittsburgh. They need to hold on to their top place. If they fail, a lot of big decisions are coming.