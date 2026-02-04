Ben Roethlisberger’s Clear OC Message for Mike McCarthy as Steelers’ Dealt Coaching Setback

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for a new offensive coordinator continues, a familiar voice has weighed in. Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently shared his thoughts on how Mike McCarthy should handle it. He explained the type of coordinator Pittsburgh should be targeting after a season that ended in disappointment.

“I would still like for him [Mike McCarthy] to try and get a kind of a young up-and-comer that he can kind of groom into being that OC type that maybe takes over if McCarthy retires in however many years,” he said on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “But, maybe he wants to stick with someone that he knows or a system he knows, but he’s going to be the, he’s the main guy, right? He’s the guy that’s going to help do a lot of the work.”

“So now it’s like, let’s bring a guy in that, that brings a couple of really good ideas that we can plug into the McCarthy system, but some of that can understand it. And honestly, if they end up hiring someone that is kind of a, not a flashy hire, I don’t think that’s a, as big of a deal.”

The Steelers are seeking a new offensive coordinator after Arthur Smith left the team to take on the same role at Ohio State. They interviewed Tolzien last week, presenting an opportunity for a reunion between him and McCarthy. He played under Mike McCarthy when he led the Green Bay Packers, and later took a coaching role with the Dallas Cowboys with McCarthy at the helm.

While Roethlisberger thought Scott Tolzien could be a good fit for the position, that vision may never materialize. The latest reports reveal that he will remain with the New Orleans Saints for at least one more season. And he’s not alone in passing on the coaching opportunity at Pittsburgh.

“Sources: #Saints TEs coach Chase Haslett — who interviewed for the #Steelers passing game coordinator/TEs coaching position — will also remain in New Orleans,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on X. “I’m told it was Haslett’s decision. A fast-rising coach to watch moving forward in upcoming cycles.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.