Steelers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Pittsburgh Taking DK Metcalf’s ‘Antithesis’ in 1st Round

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy inherits roster flaws that cannot be patched short-term

Five top-100 picks shape Pittsburgh’s offensive and defensive reset

Quarterback succession and receiver depth shed light upon define draft urgency

An early exit from the playoffs after the first round saw Mike Tomlin voluntarily step down, something I alluded to prior to Week 18. Veteran Mike McCarthy now takes over a team that has pressing needs on offense, both in the short and long term. The Steelers will benefit from having five picks in the top 100 selections.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Needs

Receiver

The depth chart is pretty much a disaster after DK Metcalf and is loaded with fourth and fifth-receivers, yet no true No. 2 wideout. Roman Wilson, a third-round pick from 2024, has yet to pan out, and that’s really hurt.

Quarterback

Regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns in 2026, and the early signs are that he’ll be back, the team needs a signal-caller for the future. Since-departed Kenny Pickett was a wasted first-round pick in 2022, and Will Howard is not starting material.

Defensive Backs

Joey Porter Jr. is in the final year of his rookie deal, Jalen Ramsey will be 32 years old, and Juan Thornhill was a free-agent bust last season.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Makai Lemon/WR/USC

Imago USC Athletics

Lemon is the antithesis of Metcalf, a smaller but explosive route runner who creates separation in underneath coverage while also offering big-play potential. Could the Steelers draft Ty Simpson at this spot? Possibly, but McCarthy and Rodgers (assuming he’s back) will want someone on the field who can produce Week 1.

ROUND 2: Keith Abney II/CB/Arizona State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ASU vs West Virginia Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II 1 celebrates after an interception in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Tempe, Arizona, Saturday, November 15, 2025. Arizona State defeated West Virginia 25-23 Thomas Fernandez/Image of . Tempe Arizona United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThomasxFernandezxPhotographyx ThomasxFernandezx iosphotos385863

Abney is a terrific cornerback who is best in zone or when backed off the line of scrimmage. He’s a natural nickel back who will allow the Steelers to move Ramsey to outside corner.

ROUND 3: Christen Miller/DL/Georgia

Miller needs an occasional kick in the butt to get him going, but he’s a natural two-gap defender who will ease the pressure on the aging Cameron Heyward.

ROUND 3: Kamari Ramsey/S/USC

Imago Credit: Chris Trevino, 247Sports

Back to the secondary for a rangy safety who covers a lot of area on the field and can also line up over the slot receiver.

ROUND 3: Kevin Coleman Jr./WR/Missouri

Imago Imagn Images

Coleman capped off a terrific 2025 campaign with a great Senior Bowl week. He has the speed to take the top off the defense, but he’s also a terrific underneath wideout on crossing patterns.

With McCarthy at the helm, the Steelers finally have a plan to fix glaring offensive holes. Top-100 picks and strategic draft moves could reshape Pittsburgh into a contender fast.