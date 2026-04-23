Bill Cowher Offers Honest Advice to Mike Tomlin Ahead of Ex-Steelers HC’s New Broadcasting Career

Mike Tomlin spent 19 years telling other people what to do on the sidelines. But now, he’s the one taking advice. The former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach officially signed with NBC this week to join Football Night in America as a lead studio analyst, stepping into the seat left open after Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy’s 17-year run on the show came to an end. It’s a role that fits Tomlin almost too well. He’s opinionated, sharp, and rarely short of something to say. But while he gets ready for this change, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher offered him some straightforward advice.

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“Just be yourself,” Bill Cowher said Wednesday on CBS Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel. “I think that’s what Mike will be. I might be the first that didn’t go back to coaching; I’ve been there 20 years now; I think it’s great [and] I think the one thing that you can talk about is, on Sunday afternoons, you can watch a Pittsburgh coach all day long.”

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“The pre-game show with me, Mike McCarthy on the field doing his thing, and then Sunday night, you can watch Mike Tomlin. You can get a taste of Pittsburgh all day long on Sundays.”

Bill Cowher’s own experience is highlighted in his advice. In 2007, he left the Steelers at the age of 49 and quickly became part of CBS’s The NFL Today, where he has remained ever since. Similar to Tomlin, he took a step back to prioritize family, and despite many rumors about a possible return, he never went back to coaching. Now, Tomlin faces a similar choice ahead of him.

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In the meantime, Steelers fans will want to watch different channels. Cowher has found his place at CBS, and now Tomlin is getting his chance at NBC. Plus, there will probably be chatter about him returning to coaching, especially since many coaches have taken a TV break before going back.

Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh with quite an impressive track record. He wrapped up his time with a regular-season record of 193 wins, 114 losses, and 2 ties. In the playoffs, he led the team 13 times, winning 8 games and securing a Super Bowl XLIII victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

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He achieved 19 consecutive seasons without a losing record, tying Bill Belichick for the second-longest streak in NFL history, just behind Tom Landry. Plus, he tied Chuck Noll for the most wins in franchise history, both with 193 victories.

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Now, as he heads to the studio, Cowher’s advice keeps it simple and on point.

Mike Tomlin’s TV move finally takes shape with NBC deal

Networks have wanted Mike Tomlin for years, but as long as he was coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers, he wasn’t going anywhere. When he stepped down in January, things changed. FOX jumped in quickly, especially after losing Jimmy Johnson, but Tomlin decided to take his time before making a decision. Then on Tuesday, he signed with a well-known network, giving them a significant advantage.

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“Mike Tomlin, one of the most intriguing NFL TV prospects in years, is headed to NBC to be a top studio analyst on its Sunday night pregame show, Football Night in America, sources briefed on the move told The Athletic on Tuesday,” Andrew Marchand wrote.

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Although FOX seemed like the top choice because of Tomlin’s connection with Jay Glazer, NBC ended up winning him over. This change didn’t catch many people off guard in the league. Tomlin decided to leave after a Wild Card defeat against the Texans, wrapping up a 19-year journey in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Ever since, it felt natural for him to move into a TV role.

Right now, it’s unclear how long Tomlin will be with NBC, but they’ve definitely got a solid addition to their team. This move is important for more than just football discussions. NBC has been feeling the heat from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon wanting a piece of “Sunday Night Football.”

With media rights costs going up and commitments to the NBA and MLB, NBC really needed a success. Bringing Tomlin on board gives them that much-needed lift. Still, questions about a coaching return will not disappear.

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For now, though, Tomlin stays close to the game in a new role, just as Bill Cowher advised, keeping things simple while the next chapter unfolds.